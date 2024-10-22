The Russian ambassador anticipates Ukraine's demise at 10:20.

Moscow's Ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses the UK of engaging in a "covert battle" against Russia. In a chat with the BBC, he also depicts the "downfall of Ukraine" as Russian forces persist in their advance. The Ukrainian resistance is deteriorating, and Russian soldiers are making progress daily, Kelin mentions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is struggling, with his country in a dismal state. Presently, Russia controls approximately 18% of Ukraine. In the conversation, Kelin also denies Russian involvement in the Novichok incidents in Salisbury in 2018, which led to a British woman's death.

09:52 ISW Criticizes Killings of Prisoners and Chemical Weapons Use: Russia Persistently Committing War CrimesThe Russian forces continue to consistently commit war crimes, including the ongoing execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons, the Institute for the Study of War points out. This includes the killing of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18 (see entry at 06:48). According to ISW's estimates, Russian forces have recently and frequently executed Ukrainian prisoners of war, breaching the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. The institute attributes this to a Russian military blogger's post on October 20, which featured a video claiming that Russian forces are using chloropicrin – a pesticide and lung-damaging agent – against Ukrainian forces. In May of this year, the U.S. Department of State also reported that Russian forces are using chloropicrin and irritants, violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory.

09:26 Soldiers in Ukraine? North Korea Rejects Baseless ClaimsNorth Korea rejects claims of its soldiers being deployed to Russia for service in Ukraine as "unjustified allegations." The accusations leveled by South Korea aim to "tarnish the reputation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and erode the amicable and sovereign relations between the two nations," said North Korea's representative at a meeting of a UN General Assembly committee in New York.

A shift in pace for the embattled Federal Minister of Education: Bettina Stark-Watzinger visits Kyiv for talks. With this visit, the Minister aims to highlight "Germany's ongoing solidarity with Ukraine," as she had previously announced. During her stay, she will sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oxen Lissowyj, replacing an older agreement from the Soviet era. Accompanied by a high-ranking delegation of scientists, Stark-Watzinger, who has faced criticism for her handling of her dismissed state secretary, will sign the agreement to boost Ukraine's innovative power. This is her second visit to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Chemical Factory in Russian Tambov Catches FireA Ukrainian drone strike, according to Russian reports, causes an explosion at a chemical plant in the southern Russian region of Tambov, resulting in a brief fire. "Preliminary information suggests no casualties," Governor Maxim Jegorow writes on Telegram. The Tambov Oblast is approximately 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with the capital city located halfway between Moscow and the million-strong city of Volgograd.

07:49 Russian Early Education: Kindergarten Receives Model of "Liberated" Bachmut RuinsMilitarizing children and glorifying the army appears to begin early in Russia. As reported by the independent Russian portal "Meduza," a kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base this week, where they were inducted into the nationalist youth organization Junarmija. To commemorate the occasion, a sergeant major presented them with a homemade model of the ruins of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bachmut, complete with house debris, a 'Z' marked tank, and a Russian flag on a building. Titled "The Liberation of the City of Bachmut," the children can now witness how the Russian liberators operate.

07:18 Russian Drone Strike Kills Child and Two Adults in SumyA Russian drone strike on the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy has resulted in the deaths of three people, including a child, according to Governor Ihor Kaltschenko. A residential building was hit during the night, he announced on Telegram.

06:48 Donetsk Prosecutor: Russian Soldiers Killed Two Ukrainian POWsThis isn't unprecedented: Russian soldiers are reported to have killed two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region, according to the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office. On October 18, the Kremlin's forces allegedly captured the two unarmed soldiers during an attack on Ukrainian positions, forced them to lie face down, and subsequently executed them at close range. The killing of prisoners of war violates the Geneva Conventions and is a severe war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have reportedly launched a criminal investigation under martial law. The Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has also informed the UN and the Red Cross about the incident.

06:19 Harris: Trump's Presidency Could Bring Catastrophe for UkraineDemocratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris accuses her Republican competitor Donald Trump of being vulnerable to manipulation by "dictators and tyrants," a claim she makes at a rally in Michigan. She argues that Trump can be swayed by flattery and praise from dictators and tyrants, and if he wins the upcoming election in November, Ukraine will succumb to Russia, resulting in worldwide repercussions. She commends bipartisan efforts in Congress to aid Ukraine and anticipates this cooperation will persist, but she expresses worry about Trump's proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Governor: Distilleries in Tula Suffered Damage from DronesRussian sources report that two distilleries in the Russian province of Tula, situated south of Moscow, have been impaired by Ukrainian drone strikes. "Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," Tula's governor, Dmitri Miliajew, informs via Telegram. Emergency services personnel are on the scene, and the situation is under control. The extent of the harm to the distilleries in Efremov and Luschkowski is uncertain. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone assault has also targeted a heating facility and a building in the Russian region of Bryansk, neighboring Ukraine, as per the regional governor. Russian air defense systems shot down at least six Ukrainian drones in the area, with no reported injuries.

05:01 Poland Seeks Access to Confidential Annexes of Zelensky's Victory PlanPoland's deputy foreign minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, petitions for the right to examine the secret appendices of the victory plan introduced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. According to PAP, the Polish news agency, this is the case. At the presentation, Zelensky highlighted that the complete text would not be disclosed, and only select partners essential for its application would have access to the confidential appendices of certain sections. Bartoszewski explains that Poland is not one of the countries granted full information about the plan. "When Germany mentioned sending helmets to the Ukrainians, we provided 320 tanks. Our participation was clearly significant," Bartoszewski stresses. "As a result, I can confidently assert that we should have access to these files," he explains.

04:06 Britain Offers Ukraine a 2.26 Billion Pound Loan for Military PurposesBritain plans to provide Ukraine with a 2.26 billion pound loan (approximately 4.41 billion dollars), Defense Minister John Healey announced. The loan will be utilized exclusively for military objectives, potentially including the development of drones with a longer range than some long-range missiles. When asked if Ukraine could use the money to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles for strikes into Russia, Healey responds, "They are exploring the use of drones with an even greater range. They will consult with us on how they will utilize the funds and which weapons they require most urgently immediately." The amount is part of a larger planned loan from the G7 countries, using profits from approximately 300 billion dollars in frozen Russian state assets in the West.

02:47 Allegations of North Korean Soldiers Participating in the Ukraine War Prompt US ConcernsReports of North Korean soldiers being deployed to Russia for use in Ukraine spark worries from the United States. "If true, this is a serious issue and a clear escalation of military ties between North Korea and Russia," says U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, before the UN Security Council. "We are engaging with our allies and partners regarding the implications of such a significant move," Wood adds.

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Released TodayJulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexey Navalny, the prominent Russian opposition figure, views her husband's autobiography "Patriot" as a legacy. Published today, the book will be available in both Russian and 19 other languages, including German. She describes it as an essential testament to her husband's courage, his incisive critique of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, and his faith in a better future for Russia. She completed the over 500-page manuscript, filled with family photos and political appearances, after her husband's demise.

00:46 Zelensky Urges Ukraine Soldiers to Hang On in Kursk BridgeheadUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages his soldiers to maintain their position in the captive bridgehead in the Russian region of Kursk, despite widespread reports of Ukrainian troops being pushed back there. "We are holding our ground, and I appreciate each soldier's bravery," Zelensky says. He has consulted with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych about the situation. "We must not forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic goal. The war must return to the territory it originated from. This happens when a buffer zone is established on the aggressor's territory," Zelensky says in his daily evening address.

23:36 UN Secretary-General Guterres to Meet PutinUN Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Russian announcements, during his first visit to Russia since the commencement of Russia's extensive offensive in Ukraine. The bilateral meeting between the two leaders will occur on Thursday as part of the summit of the so-called BRICS group in Kazan in southwestern Russia, the Kremlin reveals. According to this, the meeting between Guterres and Putin will focus on "UN activities" and "current issues on the international agenda," including "the crisis in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine."

22:24 Zelensky: United States to Fund Drone Manufacturing in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces that the United States is planning to provide financial aid amounting to 800 million dollars for the creation of Ukrainian drones. "Ukraine appreciates this assistance. It's crucial for Ukraine, despite the various political threats globally, to continue safeguarding its sovereignty," Zelensky mentions in his evening address.

21:51 Update: South Korea Explores Sending Spy Agents to Ukraine

South Korean media suggests that South Korea might send intelligence agents to Ukraine after allegations of North Korean troop deployment in Russia. According to intelligence sources reported in a news article, the government and military are examining a strategy to send a suitable number of personnel to Ukraine, which includes intelligence agents and professionals in enemy tactics strategies. South Korean agents could potentially interrogate or offer translation services to North Korean soldiers should they be captured by Ukrainian forces, as per the article. They might also share intelligence on North Korea's military strategies with Kiev.

