The Ruhr region undergoes a transformation.

Struggles abound in the Ruhr area, yet Christian Lüdtke spots possibilities. As CEO of Bryck, the innovation hub, he aims to transform this historical industrial region into a hub for new businesses. He shares his vision in the podcast "So techt Deutschland".

Negative sentiment currently surrounds the Ruhr region: infrastructure hiccups during major sporting events, debates about the future of the steel industry, and enduring economic hardships. Amidst these difficulties, Christian Lüdtke, Bryck's co-founder and co-CEO, perceives chances for a fresh start.

Growing up in the Ruhr region, Lüdtke witnessed its transformation firsthand. "My grandfathers were miners, toiling underground. My father completed an apprenticeship at the coking plant and worked over twenty years at Krupp in Duisburg-Rheinhausen," he reminisces. The closing of the Krupp plant at the end of the 1980s left a lasting impression on him: "It was a time that marked me, as something truly ended and would never return."

Rather than dwelling on the past, Lüdtke envisions a bright future. With Bryck, he aims to foster innovative startups in the area and restore the Ruhr region to its former splendor. "Crises always bring about a surge in startup activity," he emphasizes, identifying potential for innovative ideas and business models at present. Bryck collaborates closely with universities and established companies to bring research breakthroughs to market readiness. "Our aim is to supply premium services and attract top-tier startups," explains Lüdtke, referencing the thriving startup ecosystem around the Technical University of Munich as an inspiration.

Despite the challenges, Lüdtke remains optimistic. "Entrepreneurship in the Ruhr region has never been as thriving as in other regions of Germany." To cultivate this positive mindset, he believes, "We must revive that spirit again." Bureaucracy and other hurdles should not serve as justifications.

Christian Lüdtke conversed with Frauke Holzmeier and Andreas Laukat. The entire discussion can be heard in the podcast "So techt Deutschland".

