Berlin's Waterworks are expanding the clarification plant in Ruhleben with a new filter and UV facility. This technology will ensure that from 2028, even cleaner water can be discharged into the Spree and Havel, which will help reduce algae growth in the summer, according to Economy Senator Franziska Giffey (SPD). "This means more swimming fun with even clearer visibility at our numerous river bathing spots, from the Rupenhorn to the Lieper Bucht, all the way to the Wannsee," she said.

The so-called floc filter is designed to further remove phosphorus from the water, which is already removed to 98% at this point, the waterworks said. The UV facility, on the other hand, will inactivate any remaining germs and bacteria in the already cleaned water.

This means that the cleaned water can now be discharged into the Spree all year round. Previously, in the summer, the clarified water was routed via a 16-kilometer-long clear water pipeline to the Teltow Canal, bypassing the Havel bathing spots.

The expansion is expected to cost around 250 million euros, according to Giffey. Construction work has already begun and is scheduled to be completed by 2028. The clarification plant in Ruhleben is the second largest of the six Berlin facilities in terms of area. The wastewater of around 1.6 million residents is cleaned here, taking about a day to do so.

