The roof of a supermarket in Schleswig-Holstein collapses

In the small town of Ratzeburg in Schleswig-Holstein, the roof of a Netto supermarket collapsed. People inside the building reportedly heard a cracking sound beforehand. It's still unclear if anyone is trapped under the rubble.

According to media reports, the roof of a Netto supermarket in the small town of Ratzeburg, Schleswig-Holstein, collapsed. As reported by outlets like the "Lübecker Nachrichten," emergency services were alerted at 5:06 PM. Currently, 14 people who were in the building at the time of the incident are being treated on the supermarket's parking lot. The cause of the collapse remains unknown. People in the supermarket reportedly heard a cracking sound and evacuated the building beforehand.

"A police spokesperson told the newspaper that the operation is still in its early stages, and emergency services are currently assessing the situation." It's still unclear how many people were in the market at the time of the collapse. Firefighters are searching the area using drones and an aerial ladder platform.

Despite the successful evacuation, the unfortunate incident has left everyone in the community on edge. The uncertainty over the number of people inside the supermarket at the time of collapse continues to cause concern.

