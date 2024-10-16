The Rodent Returns, Now Held as a Political Pawn

The iconic mouse figure, symbolizing public broadcasting in Germany, was temporarily absent from WDR in Cologne. However, it resurfaced the next day, sparking intrigue. This event was no mere joke, but a political move. The mastermind behind its disappearance was revealed to be the activist group, Campact. They presented the renowned character of WDR children's programming, 150 kilometers away from its usual spot in Cologne city center - in Mainz.

"The mouse will embark on a journey to various German cities," stated Astrid Deilmann, Campact's managing director. "Its aim is to send a message against the severe reductions in the informational and educational content of public broadcasting," she explained, with Mainz being the first stop on this journey. According to the plan, the beloved mouse would return to its home at WDR towards the end of the week.

Controversy surrounding public broadcasting

This event is fueled by ongoing discussions regarding the future of public broadcasting. In late October, the ministers-presidents will convene in Leipzig for a broadcasting reform conference. Financing concerns will also be addressed. There's a split among the states on whether the broadcasting fee should increase on January 1, 2025. There are signs suggesting potential consolidation of smaller broadcasters' resources into fewer offers.

The missing mouse figure, a popular photographic subject, especially for children, was first noticed missing in Cologne on Tuesday. A note left at the scene hinted at some form of political action instead of a simple theft. "I have an important task. That's why I'm going on a little trip," it read, referring to an Instagram channel. The human-sized figure was officially unveiled in 2021 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first episode of "Die Sendung mit der Maus" by the West German Broadcasting Corporation.

The mouse as an "ideal advocate"

In a response, WDR stated that the statue was removed without their consent. "Though initiators aim to highlight the importance of public broadcasting through this action, from our perspective, the mouse cannot be used for political campaigns," WDR asserted. They are in contact with the initiators and assume the mouse will be returned to its original location soon, in good condition. At this point, WDR has no immediate intention to file a criminal complaint, but they have kept this option open.

Astrid Deilmann, Campact's managing director, explained: "Given its wide appeal, the mouse is the ideal ambassador for preserving the informational and educational offerings of ARD, ZDF, and Deutschlandradio."

This ongoing controversy surrounding public broadcasting in the European Union has led some activist groups, such as Campact, to take drastic measures to draw attention to their concerns. The European Union's ministers-presidents will convene in Leipzig for a broadcasting reform conference in late October, where financing concerns and the potential consolidation of smaller broadcasters' resources into fewer offers will be discussed.

