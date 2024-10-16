Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsThe European Union

The Rodent Returns, Now Held as a Political Pawn

Advocate for the Continuation of Publicly Funded Broadcasting

 and  Max Becker
2 min read
The mouse has returned, albeit not completely so.
The mouse has returned, albeit not completely so.

The Rodent Returns, Now Held as a Political Pawn

The iconic mouse figure, symbolizing public broadcasting in Germany, was temporarily absent from WDR in Cologne. However, it resurfaced the next day, sparking intrigue. This event was no mere joke, but a political move. The mastermind behind its disappearance was revealed to be the activist group, Campact. They presented the renowned character of WDR children's programming, 150 kilometers away from its usual spot in Cologne city center - in Mainz.

"The mouse will embark on a journey to various German cities," stated Astrid Deilmann, Campact's managing director. "Its aim is to send a message against the severe reductions in the informational and educational content of public broadcasting," she explained, with Mainz being the first stop on this journey. According to the plan, the beloved mouse would return to its home at WDR towards the end of the week.

Controversy surrounding public broadcasting

This event is fueled by ongoing discussions regarding the future of public broadcasting. In late October, the ministers-presidents will convene in Leipzig for a broadcasting reform conference. Financing concerns will also be addressed. There's a split among the states on whether the broadcasting fee should increase on January 1, 2025. There are signs suggesting potential consolidation of smaller broadcasters' resources into fewer offers.

The missing mouse figure, a popular photographic subject, especially for children, was first noticed missing in Cologne on Tuesday. A note left at the scene hinted at some form of political action instead of a simple theft. "I have an important task. That's why I'm going on a little trip," it read, referring to an Instagram channel. The human-sized figure was officially unveiled in 2021 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first episode of "Die Sendung mit der Maus" by the West German Broadcasting Corporation.

The mouse as an "ideal advocate"

In a response, WDR stated that the statue was removed without their consent. "Though initiators aim to highlight the importance of public broadcasting through this action, from our perspective, the mouse cannot be used for political campaigns," WDR asserted. They are in contact with the initiators and assume the mouse will be returned to its original location soon, in good condition. At this point, WDR has no immediate intention to file a criminal complaint, but they have kept this option open.

Astrid Deilmann, Campact's managing director, explained: "Given its wide appeal, the mouse is the ideal ambassador for preserving the informational and educational offerings of ARD, ZDF, and Deutschlandradio."

  1. This ongoing controversy surrounding public broadcasting in the European Union has led some activist groups, such as Campact, to take drastic measures to draw attention to their concerns.
  2. The European Union's ministers-presidents will convene in Leipzig for a broadcasting reform conference in late October, where financing concerns and the potential consolidation of smaller broadcasters' resources into fewer offers will be discussed.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The relatives of the 19-year-old are being provided spiritual guidance, as per the police's...
Panorama

Student Likely Suffering from Fatal Circumstances

Student Likely Suffering from Fatal Circumstances Authorities suspect the body discovered close to Lüneburg to be that of the absent 19-year-old student. A police representative stated, "We have a strong belief that it is him." An autopsy is set for the following day to establish the cause of

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
The ship's specific sections are currently bobbing in a harbor enclosure.
Panorama

Vessel encounters predicament on bridge in Mannheim

Vessel encounters predicament on bridge in Mannheim In Mannheim, an unfortunate incident happened with an inland vessel on the Dammtor Bridge over the Old Rhine. As per local authorities, the vessel got stuck on the lift bridge, leading to its wheelhouse getting detached. The incident occurred on a Wednesday evening

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Pending the results of an upcoming autopsy, the precise reason behind the individual's demise...
Panorama

Search party led by DLRG discovers deceased individual while seeking missing 19-year-old

Search party led by DLRG discovers deceased individual while seeking missing 19-year-old Over the weekend, a young person from Hamburg vanished during a university gathering at a campsite located in the Lüneburg district. For several days, authorities conducted an extensive hunt for the missing individual, deploying numerous resources. Regrettably, they&

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public