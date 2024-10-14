The robust American anti-missile shield known as THAAD is being dispatched to Israel, accompanied by as many as 100 reinforcement troops.

Utilizing advanced radar systems and interceptors, THAAD, or Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, serves as the sole American missile defense system capable of engaging and destroying short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase of flight, inside or outside the atmosphere, or diving towards their target.

THAAD interceptors are kinetic, eliminating targets by colliding with them rather than detonating near the incoming warhead.

As per a Congressional Research Service report, the US military possesses seven THAAD batteries, each comprising six truck-mounted launchers (equipped with eight interceptors each), a potent radar system, and a fire control and communication module.

One of these valuable batteries is currently being transferred to Israel to bolster its existing capabilities against incoming missiles, following Iran's unprecedented attacks on Israel on April 13 and October 1, as stated by the Pentagon. To make this possible, the US Army will dispatch around 100 troops to Israel to manage the battery. Iran, in response, has communicated to the US that it would retaliate against any new Israeli attack, as revealed by a source in Tehran to CNN on Saturday.

THAAD's robust command and control and battle management system permit communication with a wide array of American missile defenses, such as Aegis systems typically aboard US Navy ships and Patriot missile defense systems intended for intercepting shorter-range targets.

The aforementioned missile defense systems outnumber THAAD, underscoring the Biden administration's emphasis on this Israeli deployment.

THAAD can be swiftly deployed by US Air Force cargo aircraft like the C-17 and C-5, although the Pentagon has not disclosed a timeline for its activation in Israel.

What makes THAAD so reliable?

THAAD's precision originates from its radar system that provides its targeting data, the Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance radar, or AN/TPY-2.

This radar system, which can be integrated with the missile battery, deployed on US Navy ships, or stationed at other installations, can detect missiles through two means. In its forward-based mode, it is configured to acquire and track targets up to 3,000 kilometers (1,865 miles), while in its terminal mode, it is aimed upward to acquire targets during their descent, as per the Missile Defense Project. Iran is located approximately 1,700 kilometers (1,100 miles) from Israel.

In the event of Israel's defense, THAAD would not act alone and could function as an additional "deterrent" against an attack, noted CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton, a former US Air Force colonel.

"Once placed, it will essentially add an additional layer to Israel's existing air and missile defenses," Leighton said.

Thus far, production models of the THAAD system have consistently intercepted incoming targets in testing, according to the Missile Threat Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

What about Israel's other anti-missile systems?

Israel has a variety of pre-existing anti-missile systems in place to counter incoming projectiles.

David's Sling, a joint project of Israel's RAFAEL Advanced Defense System and US defense giant Raytheon, employs Stunner and SkyCeptor kinetic hit-to-kill interceptors to eliminate targets as far as 300 kilometers (186 miles) away, as per the Missile Threat Project.

Beyond David's Sling are Israel's Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems, co-developed with the United States.

The Arrow 2 relies on fragmentation warheads to destroy incoming ballistic missiles in their terminal phase, as they plummet towards their targets, in the upper atmosphere, as per the CSIS.

In the meantime, the Arrow 3 uses hit-to-kill technology to intercept incoming ballistic missiles in space, like THAAD.

The lowest tier of projectiles aimed at Israel is confronted by the Iron Dome defense system, comprising 10 batteries, each bearing three to four maneuverable missile launchers.

In the past, Washington has also dispatcher a THAAD battery to Israel, occurring in 2019 for an exercise.

Elsewhere, THAAD deployments have also garnered close attention from US rivals, notably China.

The deployment of a THAAD battery to South Korea in 2017, in response to escalating ballistic missile threats from North Korea, provoked vehement opposition from Beijing, with experts speculating that the powerful radar could be used to spy on activities within China.

The US has also deployed THAAD to Guam, to safeguard vital US military bases on the Pacific island from potential ballistic missile threats from North Korea or China.

