- The road segment on Highway 6 close to Schwetzingen requires maintenance.

Drivers on the A6 highway are facing heavy congestion between Schwetzingen and Hockenheim in Rhine-Neckar district lately. Around early Thursday, a commercial vehicle experienced a wheel malfunction on the northbound lane, resulting in around 40 meters of road damage. According to the Federal Highway Administration's report. The truck recovery operation continued till Friday morning.

At the moment, the repair team is actively working on the issue, which has temporarily narrowed the lane down to one. The administrators anticipate a full restoration of both lanes by Saturday.

The congestion on the A6 highway is causing significant delays in transport and telecommunications, as many businesses rely on this route for delivery of goods and services. The incident has also highlighted the importance of maintaining infrastructure in the field of transport and telecommunications.

