- The risky game Hansa - Hertha: police and special train in action

The DFB Cup match between Hansa Rostock and Hertha BSC will be secured by a large police presence on Sunday. Both clubs have a significant rivalry. The first-round game is classified as a high-risk match.

"We reassess the situation daily. Several hundred police officers will be deployed - from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and neighboring federal states," a statement from the Rostock police said about the Sunday game (3:15 PM/Sky). After the match, the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will deploy a special train from Rostock to Berlin.

Hansa struggles with a weak start to the season

Sports-wise, FC Hansa also has major concerns. They lost their first two third-division games after being relegated from the second division. The two new signings, Albin Berisha (Petrolul Ploiesti) for the attack and Jan Mejdr (Sparta Prague) for the right-wing position, are supposed to provide relief.

"Both made a good impression," coach Bernd Hollerbach said on Friday. "I have no qualms about bringing them in. Berisha is definitely an option. Mejdr is also in very good shape. He's a real athlete and a real force."

Hollerbach likes the Cup

Hollerbach doesn't see the Hertha game as a chance to make amends or correct their weak start to the season. "That has nothing to do with the league. You can't make up for it," he said. "You either advance or you're out. I like these kinds of games. Anything is possible in the Cup."

Hollerbach is particularly connected to one Hertha player: "Toni Leistner, I had him as a player in Belgium at St. Truiden," he said. "He's a leader who sets the pace. They have a good mix in their team."

