During the holiday period in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the financial situation presents a mix of outcomes. The count of overnight visitors has risen once more; however, numerous enterprises lament decreasing income figures.

This summer witnessed an increase in tourists heading to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern once more.

This summer, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's popular vacation spot welcomed more visitors than before, as per the state's tourism association. Data from the Statistical Office shows that in the first half of the year, there were 3.4 million guest arrivals, a 4% boost over the previous year, and 13.1 million overnight stays, a 2.4% rise. This places Mecklenburg-Vorpommern slightly ahead of the country's overall 2.2% growth rate for the same period.

In an unusual turn of events, more tourism providers are expressing dissatisfaction than satisfaction with this year's first half and the current main season, as revealed by a survey conducted by the tourism association. The main complaint is decreased profits. Almost all providers note an increase in price sensitivity among tourists.

Based on the survey, 42% of tourism businesses are grappling with labor shortages this season, a 2% rise compared to last year. The main issue is a scarcity of temporary workers.

Despite the increase in tourist arrivals and overnight stays in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, some tourism providers are facing challenges in their Country of residence, with decreased profits and increased price sensitivity among tourists. The labor shortage, particularly a scarcity of temporary workers, is another significant challenge for 42% of these businesses.

