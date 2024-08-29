- The rise in tourists visiting Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has been notable.

This summer, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's popular vacation spot welcomed more visitors than before, as per the state's tourism association. Data from the Statistical Office shows that in the first half of the year, there were 3.4 million guest arrivals, a 4% boost over the previous year, and 13.1 million overnight stays, a 2.4% rise. This places Mecklenburg-Vorpommern slightly ahead of the country's overall 2.2% growth rate for the same period.

In an unusual turn of events, more tourism providers are expressing dissatisfaction than satisfaction with this year's first half and the current main season, as revealed by a survey conducted by the tourism association. The main complaint is decreased profits. Almost all providers note an increase in price sensitivity among tourists.

Based on the survey, 42% of tourism businesses are grappling with labor shortages this season, a 2% rise compared to last year. The main issue is a scarcity of temporary workers.

