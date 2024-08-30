- The rise in joblessness in Brandenburg has been noted.

The number of jobless individuals in Brandenburg grew by approximately 2,400 to hit 84,616 people in August, as compared to July. This rise in unemployment led to a 0.1 percentage point increase in the rate, reaching 6.2%, as reported by the regional office of the Federal Employment Agency in Berlin. A year prior, the rate stood at 6.1%. The statistics were compiled using data up to August 14.

According to Ramona Schröder, chairwoman of the management board of the regional directorate Berlin-Brandenburg, businesses in both Berlin and Brandenburg continue to hunt for workers. However, she stated that the chances of filling a vacancy are diminishing due to a lack of suitable applicants with the necessary skillsets or the right characteristic attributes for the role. Despite numerous job openings, unemployment continues to climb.

The rise in unemployment in Brandenburg might lead to increased discussions about strategies to improve [Employment and social security] in the region. Businesses in Berlin and Brandenburg often struggle with finding suitable candidates for their [Employment and social security] vacancies due to a lack of qualified applicants.

Read also: