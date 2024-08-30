Undergoing Education, Skill Enhancement, or Capacity Building - The rise in apprentices in the Saxon artisan sector was notable.

In Saxon craftsmanship this year, we've observed a significant rise in both men and women joining apprenticeships compared to last year. As stated by the Dresden Chamber of Crafts, the Dresden area has witnessed a 6.2% boost in new craftsmanship training contracts compared to the previous year. A total of 1,994 fresh contracts were signed at the start of the new training period, contrasting the 1,877 from last year. This marks the fourth consecutive year of growth in the number of apprentices.

Andreas Brzezinski, the CEO of the Dresden Chamber of Crafts, commented, "This pattern signifies businesses are deeply invested in training, and young people perceive craftsmanship in the region as an appealing area for education and economics, providing numerous opportunities." He added that latecomers still have a chance to commence an apprenticeship in craftsmanship, as certain businesses are still hunting for suitable apprentices for the ongoing training year.

Craft businesses in Meißen, Bautzen, Görlitz, Saxon Switzerland-Osterzgebirge, and Dresden's state capital support apprenticeships in over 80 occupations.

Similar trends in Southwestern Saxony

This year, the Chemnitz region inked a total of 1,939 training contracts in 96 distinct craft professions, continuing the upswing in training agreements, as reported by the Chemnitz Chamber of Crafts. The percentage increase compared to last year, when 1,884 contracts were signed at the same time, is 2.9%.

Once again, vehicle mechatronics with 410 new training contracts rank among the top 5 most preferred training professions, followed by electronics (153), plant mechanics for sanitation, heating, and air conditioning (127), carpenters (93), and painters and varnishers (76). Among the apprentices, we find 390 females and 1,549 males. This year, 207 training contracts were also awarded to High School graduates.

Currently, the Chamber of Crafts' training place exchange still lists 464 vacant apprenticeships, enabling businesses to publicize their open positions. Chamber of Crafts President Frank Wagner noted that the numbers could be even more favorable if these numerous open positions were also filled. Remarkably, there's still a shortage of well-trained skilled workers.

In response to the increasing interest in craftsmanship, numerous businesses in Dresden are also involved in the Manufacture of crafts, further investing in training to meet this demand. This surge in apprenticeships is not limited to Dresden, as Southwestern Saxony has also seen a rise in training contracts in professions like vehicle mechatronics and electronics.

Read also: