Undergoing Education or Skill Development, if you prefer more formal terms. - The rise in apprentice count within the East Saxony artisanal sector has been noted.

In the Saxon artisanal field, there's been a notable rise in both male and female apprentices this year, as opposed to the last. This information was shared by the Dresden Guild of Artisans, revealing a 6.2% surge in newly completed apprenticeship agreements compared to the previous year. In total, 1,994 new contracts were sealed for the new apprenticeship term in the Dresden district, contrasting the 1,877 from the year prior. This represents the fourth successive year of expansion in the number of apprentices.

Andreas Brzezinski, CEO of the Dresden Guild of Artisans, commented, "This trend indicates a robust dedication from businesses towards training, and a recognition by young people that craftsmanship presents a captivating training and economic landscape in this region, teeming with possibilities." Brzezinski highlighted that late applicants still have the option to embark on an apprenticeship in the artisanal sector, as some companies continue to seek suitable apprentices for the current training year.

Artisanal enterprises across Meißen, Bautzen, Görlitz, Saxon Switzerland-Osterzgebirge, and the state capital Dresden provide apprenticeships in over 80 professions.

Women have also experienced an increase in apprenticeship opportunities in the Saxon artisanal field, contributing to the overall rise in new apprenticeship agreements. The surge in female apprentices is evident in various artisanal enterprises located in Meißen, Bautzen, Görlitz, Saxon Switzerland-Osterzgebirge, and the state capital Dresden.

Read also: