- The rhythm resurfaces: "Wild God" once more by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

The music booms from the speakers, pulling me in - such are the words used by Nick Cave to describe his latest album, created alongside his band, the Bad Seeds. Fans had been yearning for another collection of new songs from this duo since nearly five years had passed. And now, with "Wild God", that wait has finally come to an end.

The lead singer of the Australian group has had his fair share of struggles. In 2016, just a year after the tragic passing of his 15-year-old son Arthur, Cave released the album "Skeleton Tree". This was followed by "Ghosteen" in 2019. In 2022, Cave announced the demise of his second son, Jethro. The melancholic, mournful tone that marked his recent works seems to have given way to a more upbeat beat with "Wild God".

Speaking about the collaborative process with his musical confidant Warren Ellis, Cave described the album as both complex and infectiously joyful. "When I listen to this, it seems like we're happy," said the songwriter.

The album features ten tracks. A significant number also signifying completeness, given the reunion aspect of the album. Cave started working on it appropriately on New Year's Day 2023.

Revitalizing Sorrow

The album commences softly yet powerfully, with morning vibes and a captivating scene: In "Song of the Lake", a woman takes a dip in the lake, unaware of a man observing her. He finds solace in heaven amidst his own turmoil. His musical explorations often feature references to water, a theme that flows consistently throughout his lyrics.

The reasoning behind this lies in an entry he made on his website "The Red Hand Files". He writes about discovering that it's impossible to grieve while submerged in ice-cold water. "With this discovery, my love affair with cold water swimming began," he mentioned.

Gods, Frogs, and Cinnamon Horses

And in the second track, "Wild God", the protagonist in the song also submerges himself. In a conversation with the magazine "Musikexpress", Cave explained that this wild god is in a state of need. He has lost something he longs for dearly and is searching for someone who still believes in him. The sound, combined with his distinctive voice, resonates with power, telling a heart-wrenching tale that suddenly feels uplifted with hopeful energy.

In "Frogs", the second single, a couple (presumably his wife and him) walk through the rain on a Sunday morning, as Cave revealed in a "Red Hand File". The sound of church bells can be heard in the background. Frogs, according to him, represent mankind. "They leap temporarily towards love, wonder, meaning, and transcendence, only to land back in the gutter," he said. Water also plays a role here: "Astonished by love and astounded by pain, astonished to be back in the water again," he sings.

"With 'O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)', Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, formed in 1983, dedicate a special tribute to their late bandmate and ex-partner Anita Lane, who passed away in 2021. The album transverses enigmatic fairytale lands like 'Cinnamon Horses', poignant love confessions, dark realizations, passionate connections, and also moments of reflection and tranquility, particularly in the final track 'As The Waters Cover The Sea'."

Celebrating Life

The iconic rock artist, Cave, throughout his successful career, has never shied away from experimentation. His discography includes rock ballads, spoken poems, and experimental sounds. Another facet is showcased in the tender duet 'Where The Wild Roses Grow' with Kylie Minogue from 1995. Additionally, Cave has contributed to the soundtracks of many films and series, such as 'Back to Black' about Amy Winehouse, the Netflix series 'Dahmer' about the serial killer, and 'Blonde' with references to Marilyn Monroe.

Despite the rhythm of the drums and the twang of the electric guitar, one cannot help but wonder if Cave has sorted his grief and tranquility. The lyrics, as well as references to his past works, suggest otherwise. In an interview with the British newspaper 'The Guardian' in the spring, Cave said that one cannot move on from such an experience and leave it behind. The change, according to him, is permanent. Yet, he finds joy in living every day, a sentiment that resonates with the new album.

