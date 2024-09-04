The Return of the Red-Haired Bolt to Israel

The potential for a resolution in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas seems distant, as suggested by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. With no apparent solution to the military situation, she is embarking on another trip to the region, emphasizing the need for compromise.

Following her visit to Israel at the end of June, Baerbock warned of an endless Gaza conflict. Almost two and a half months later, she sets out for her region once more, facing a dismal outlook: The violence in Gaza persists, and the possibility of further escalation remains significant, given the threats posed by Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.

Baerbock's eleventh middle east excursion since the commencement of the Gaza war will first lead her to Saudi Arabia and Jordan on Thursday. On Friday, she will return to Israel for the ninth time since the Hamas large-scale attack on October 7.

Ambition for a Two-State Solution

Since the initiation of the war, Baerbock has been relentlessly pursuing an end to the conflict and advocating for the long-term objective of a two-state solution. She consistently reiterates Israel's right to self-defense but also underscores the hardships faced by people in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that the conflict cannot be resolved through military means.

However, over ten months into the war, no diplomatic remedy appears to be on the horizon. Israel's military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip continue unabated. According to Hamas reports, over 40,800 people have been killed, and humanitarian organizations assess the situation in the Palestinian territory as dire. Israel also implemented a major campaign against "terrorism" in the occupied West Bank last week, raising concerns in Berlin.

Israel is subject to almost daily shelling at its northern border with Lebanon by the Iran-backed Hezbollah, and retaliates with attacks on the militia's positions.

Escalation Risk in Full Swing

The heightened risk of further escalation was evident at the end of July when Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and the military chief of the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, Fuad Shukr, were killed. Almost four weeks later, the Hezbollah militia launched a retaliatory attack, which Israel was able to largely thwart with targeted attacks on positions in southern Lebanon. Iran continues to issue threats of retaliation.

Since Baerbock's last visit to Israel in June, the situation has worsened. The discovery of six dead Hamas hostages over the weekend provoked outrage in Israel and internationally, fueled protests against the government, and boosted pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of Hamas hostages.

However, months of mediated negotiations by the USA, Qatar, and Egypt have yet to result in a breakthrough. While Netanyahu declared on Monday that he would not budge regarding negotiations, Hamas threatened that the captured hostages would return "in coffins" if Israel persisted with military pressure.

According to Israeli reports, 97 hostages are still imprisoned in the Gaza Strip, 33 of whom are presumed dead. According to the Foreign Office, some of the remaining hostages have links to Germany.

Meeting with Katz and Gallant

In Israel, Baerbock will meet with her counterpart Israel Katz and Defense Minister Joav Gallant on Friday. Gallant has been pushing for a ceasefire agreement and has criticized Netanyahu's strategy in indirect negotiations with Hamas. U.S. President Joe Biden has also recently accused the Israeli prime minister of insufficient effort towards such an agreement.

Baerbock also plans to meet with relatives of the hostages abducted by Hamas. In addition, a meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank is scheduled.

During her visit to Israel, the minister is expected to reiterate her call for the long-term goal of a two-state solution. However, Netanyahu opposes the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Before her visit to Israel, Baerbock will first travel to Saudi Arabia. In Riyadh, she will be greeted by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. The kingdom holds significant regional power but is maligned internationally for its human rights record.

After that, the minister will proceed to Amman for a meeting with her Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. Jordan is traditionally viewed as a mediator in the Middle East conflict and is an essential ally of the U.S. and the EU. Among other things, the coordination of aid deliveries to people in the Gaza Strip will be discussed in Amman.

Despite the persistent violence in Gaza and the significant risk of further escalation due to threats from Iran and Hezbollah, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock remains committed to pursuing an end to the conflict and advocating for a two-state solution. The situation has worsened since her last visit to Israel in June, with the discovery of six dead Hamas hostages over the weekend and no breakthrough in months of mediated negotiations by the USA, Qatar, and Egypt.

As Baerbock embarks on her eleventh Middle East excursion since the commencement of the Gaza war, her meetings in Israel with counterpart Israel Katz and Defense Minister Joav Gallant will likely focus on calls for a ceasefire and the release of Hamas hostages, despite Netanyahu's opposition to a Palestinian state.

Read also: