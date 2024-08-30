- The research indicates a relatively steady atmosphere prevalent in Thuringia.

In the run-up to Thuringia's election, the AfD, headed by controversial figure Björn Höcke, keeps commanding the lead. As per a survey conducted by Forsa for RTL and ntv TV stations, the party stands at 30%, identical to their standing in early August polls. The poll was carried out after the tragic incident in Solingen that ignited intense political discussions.

The poll indicates that the CDU holds 22% of the votes in Thuringia, while the alliance spearheaded by Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) follows closely with 17%. Compared to the beginning of the month, Wagenknecht's party has seen a slight decline of 1 percentage point.

The Left party has seen a positive shift, now at 14%, up by 1 percentage point since the month's start. The SPD and Greens hold steady at 7% and 4% respectively, with no change in their values.

The survey involved 1,005 respondents from Thuringia between August 27 and 29. The error margin is approximately 3 percentage points.

Poll data tends to be uncertain, with factors such as waning party loyalty and late voting decisions affecting the accuracy of the polls. Polls only mirror public opinion at the time of the survey and cannot predict election outcomes.

In contrast to the major parties, the 'Other' election options collectively garner 8% of the votes based on the Forsa survey. Regardless of the AfD's lead, a significant number of Thuringian voters prefer to explore options beyond the mainstream parties.

