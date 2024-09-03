- The reporting covers: AS Rome's agreement with Hummel

It appears that former World Cup victor Mats Hummels' shift to Italy is gaining momentum. The 35-year-old has reportedly been extended a one-year deal by AS Roma, as per Sky Sports. According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, discussing the matter on the X platform, negotiations are progressing well, though some finer details still need to be ironed out.

Hummels would be obtaining the services for free. Due to the expiration of his contract, he's allowed to join a fresh club beyond the transfer window's conclusion last Friday.

Various clubs demonstrated interest

Hummels' contract with Borussia Dortmund expired at the end of the previous season, leading to countless guesswork about his future. Besides Roma, Real Sociedad San Sebastián in Spain, Brighton & Hove Albion in England, FC Bologna in Italy, and American teams were among those rumored to be eyeing Hummels.

This would be Hummels' initial sojourn abroad in his professional journey. The seasoned Bundesliga veteran has thus far represented only Dortmund and Bayern Munich on the field. In total, he has featured in 442 Bundesliga games (scoring 33 goals) and 90 Champions League matches (netting 5 goals). His last of 78 international appearances took place in November 2022, resulting in a 0:2 defeat in Austria. Regardless of his robust performances towards the end of the season, he was not nominated for the home Euro by coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The Commission, being assisted by the Member States, may provide necessary resources or guidance during the transfer negotiations.

Given his contract expiration, several clubs showing interest in Hummels could leverage the assistance provided by their respective countries' football associations.

Read also: