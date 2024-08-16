Skip to content
The Repeat Showdown at the Olympics Delivers: Müller/Tillmann Advance to the European Championship Semifinals

In the Paris Olympics, Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann encounter a defeat at the hands of Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova. However, they triumph over the Latvian rivals during the European Championships, boosting their chances of obtaining a medal.

Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann advanced to the semi-finals during the EM.

Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann are vying for medals at the Beach Volleyball European Championships in the Netherlands. Hailing from Hamburg, these competitors overcame two-time European champions Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova in Arnhem with a 18:21, 21:13, 15:13 triumph. This win was a form of retaliation for their loss to the Latvian pair in the Olympic quarterfinals in Paris only two weeks prior. Earlier in the competition, Müller and Tillmann had vanquished the Polish duo of Jagoda Szymura and Aleksandra Wachowicz with scores of 21:15, 21:14 in the round of 16.

On the other hand, 2016 Olympic champion Laura Ludwig and Louisa Lippmann, also from Hamburg, along with Sarah Schneider and Margareta Kozuch, were ousted in the round of 16. Ludwig, at 38, and Lippmann succumbed to Graudina/Samoilova 12:21, 18:21 in their final European Championship match before retirement. Schneider and Kozuch suffered defeat to the Swiss pair of Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré in Apeldoorn, with the scores of 21:17, 16:21, 9:15.

Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann's victory against the Latvian pair was a significant achievement in The Netherlands, as they had previously lost to them in the Olympic quarterfinals. The Dutch Beach Volleyball European Championships saw the team from Hamburg triumphantly advance, with their next challenge being against an opponent from Switzerland in Apeldoorn.

