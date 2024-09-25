The renowned GCC figure harbors affection towards the potential bachelorettes.

It's finally confirmed: Anne Menden is off the market, and her beau is no stranger to the small screen, especially for fans of reality TV.

Anne Menden, famous for her role in "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" (GZSZ), silenced the relationship buzz with a series of Instagram posts showcasing her new boyfriend. Reality TV enthusiasts are sure to recognize the familiar face: Gustav Masurek, who has graced several shows with his presence.

Lovers' snapshots from their getaway – including a funny video of them frolicking on the beach – add to the romantic narrative. But it's the candid clip of Menden leaping into her partner's arms that truly seals the deal: the caption reads, "My solace and joy."

Gustav Masurek gained notoriety through his stints on dating shows like "Die Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise." Anne Munden has been portraying the role of Emily Höfer in the RTL series GZSZ for two decades.

Cheers and congratulations abound

Alongside excited fan comments, Menden is bombarded with well-wishes from her GZSZ peers. It appears the cast has been in on the secret for some time. For instance, Nina Ensmann (playing Jessica Reichelt) joked, "Finally, I can stop unwittingly spoiling it."

Felix von Jascheroff, Munden's on-screen brother, chimed in with enthusiasm, "Finally, I've had to keep my trap shut... About time."

Fans are buzzing with excitement too: "What a wonderful surprise. He remains one of the most lovable 'Bachelorette' contestants. Sending all my love and happiness your way," "GZSZ star meets trash TV – who'd have thought it? But isn't it cute?", and "Wow... Never would have guessed. All the best to you both" are examples of the well-wishes.

The duration of their romance remains a mystery. However, it's unlikely to have been years, as Masurek maintained a relationship with fellow reality TV star Karina Wagner until May 2022, and he appeared on the Swiss version of "Bachelorette" in 2023.

