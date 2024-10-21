The renowned coach who significantly enraged Ibrahimovic

Upon Arsène Wenger's arrival in London in the autumn of '96, few at FC Arsenal anticipated that they wouldn't be hunting for a new boss for another 22 extraordinary years. The Frenchman transformed the club like no other. His tales and jokes are iconic.

For instance, if you tell your athletes to savor a steak based on scientific research the evening prior to a game, given that your rivals have Lionel Messi, your odds of victory diminish significantly. This is what Wenger once pointed out - and one might contemplate that the renowned Arsenal coach didn't attach much importance to his players' diet. However, this would be an error. Due to his London tenure, an enduring chant from his players perpetuates. After Wenger prohibited his star players from consuming sugar, the entire team bus collectively and vehemently chanted towards the coach following a game: "Give us our chocolate back."

It's worth noting that when Wenger first touched down at Arsenal in '96, it was a severe culture shock, a detail he later related, now amused but still confused: "I marveled when I landed in the Premier League that the players went out the night before matches. Some even danced. In France and Germany, one would have said: They can't possibly perform like that. They did." This wasn't the only time the Frenchman shook his head at the prevalent customs and habits of the players throughout his 22-year stint in England.

However, rapid shared success ensured that Wenger didn't have to think much about cultural disparities. "The new manager instilled a profound belief in us," Paul Merson shared when Wenger took over at Arsenal, and himself parted ways with his former club shortly afterward. In truth, players like Merson were what Wenger had in mind. Despite his acknowledged alcohol and cocaine addiction, Merson thrived under Wenger.

Another player and performance booster who publically admitted to his alcohol addiction under Wenger was Tony Adams. The English national team player was initially far from enthusiastic about his appointment: "Supposed to train under a Frenchman? You're kidding me, right?" Later, he said: "When Arsène came to Arsenal, we initially nicknamed him Clouseau and then Windows, due to his glasses."

However, all the naysayers and reservations were eventually pacified on May 3, 1998. Arsenal clinched the championship title in the English Premier League. In total, the Frenchman would tout this trophy three times during his London tenure - including the 2003/2004 season, when his team remained unbeaten in all 38 games. He also took home the FA Cup seven times. And in every one of his teams, the influence of their coach was palpable, reflecting Arsène Wenger's credo: "So far, every team I've seen play has been a mirror of the coach's personality." Wenger once revealed his personal "secret recipe": "I allow the players a certain number of options as to what they can do with the ball. Then they decide where to pass it. And if the receiver doesn't act, they'll pass it elsewhere next time. That's how the game educates itself."

Wenger also lobbed a jibe at Ferguson.

Famous during his Arsenal era were also his quarrels with other coaches. Once, Wenger commented about Manchester United's lifelong coach, Alex Ferguson: "His weakness is that he thinks he has none." In a more subdued moment, the reserved Scot Ferguson retorted to Wenger's jibe and addressed the media about him: "They claim he's an intelligent man, isn't he? Speaks five languages. I have a 15-year-old lad from the Ivory Coast who speaks five languages!" And that was that.

Wenger also traded words with José Mourinho whenever the latter was employed by city rivals FC Chelsea - which Mourinho countered in his inimitable fashion: "I believe he's one of those voyeurs. He enjoys observing others. There are folks who, when they're at home, use large telescopes to see what other families are up to. He merely talks and talks and talks about Chelsea." Notably, Mourinho might have been somewhat accurate in his assessment, since Wenger himself once recounted this almost unbelievable story: "We even watched Cesc Fàbregas train in Barcelona. How did I accomplish this? With a hat and mustache."

However, the Frenchman once angered a player without the future Swedish superstar ever playing for Arsenal. Zlatan Ibrahimovic himself once recounted the following incident: "Arsène gifted me the iconic red and white shirt with the number nine and my name on it. I was so excited that I even posed for a photograph in it. He never made me a serious offer; he even said: 'I want to witness how skilled you are and what kind of player you are. Do a trial.' I couldn't believe it. I thought: 'No way, a Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't do trials.'" Consequently, the transfer of the Swede from Malmö FF to Arsenal failed at the time.

Two years prior to Wenger ending his almost 22-year tenure in London during the summer of 2018, he stated: "Retirement? Yes, it sometimes crosses my mind - but not for more than five seconds, because then I panic. When we played against Manchester United, I met Alex Ferguson. I said: 'Come on. Don't you miss it?' He said: 'No!' He'd had enough. He goes to every game. But he owns horses. I don't have any horses."

Arsené Wenger hasn't got himself any steeds yet, but he does boast a genuine monument now. Sitting pretty next to the stadium, the scene of his epic accomplishments, there's a 3.5 meter high, half a ton bronze sculpture. It depicts the long-standing ex-French manager of Arsenal lifting up the Premier League trophy. At the unveiling of this monument, Arsenal publicly acknowledged: "Arsène bestowed numerous trophies and unforgettable experiences upon the club and its supporters, and transformed the club's leadership." Nailed it, they did. Today, the legendary French football manager, Arsène Wenger, celebrates his 75th birthday. Happy birthday, dear Arsène!

