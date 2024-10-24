The renowned actor who portrayed Tarzan, Ron Ely, has passed away.

In the 1960s, Ron Ely made a name for himself as "Tarzan", later appearing in various TV shows such as "Love Boat". Five years ago, unfortunate events led him back into the spotlight in a tragic way. Now, at the age of 86, he has passed away.

Renowned actor Ron Ely, famous for his role as "Tarzan", passed away on September 29 surrounded by his loved ones, according to his daughter Kirsten to TMZ. In the 60s, he gained fame as Tarzan in the NBC series of the same name. Afterward, he showcased his talent in movies like "100 Fists and a Hail Mary" and "Doc Savage - The Man of Bronze". Later, he graced the screens of series like "Fantasy Island" and "Love Boat". Additionally, he authored several novels.

In 2001, Ely decided to quit acting and concentrate on his family. He briefly returned in 2014 for the film "Expecting Amish". Although not as renowned as Johnny Weissmuller, the iconic '30s and '40s Tarzan, Ely left an indelible mark on the character, now perpetuated by Disney. Kirsten Ely, his daughter, described him as leaving a positive influence wherever he went, attributing this to his "magical" presence.

Ely had been married to Valerie Lundeen, a former Florida beauty queen, since 1984. Together, they had three children - two girls and a boy. Unfortunately, in 2015, the family endured a harrowing experience involving violence when Ely's son, Cameron, attacked his mother and was subsequently shot by police.

Ely's return to the limelight in 2014 was not for joyous reasons, as he appeared in the film "Expecting Amish" following a decade-long hiatus from acting. Despite the tragic circumstances, The entertainment industry recognized his enduring influence as Tarzan, a role that brought him worldwide fame.

