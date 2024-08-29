- The renovation costs for Cologne's stage are set to increase further.

The reconstruction of Cologne's stages faces further setbacks and will cost more. The estimated completion date now stands in the latter half of 2025, as the city revealed. This delay has resulted in a significant rise in the budget, from the initial 709.4 million euros to around 800 million euros. Originally, the project was estimated to cost approximately 250 million euros. Both the opera house and the Schauspielhaus, built in the 1950s, have been under renovation since 2012.

Challenging transition from post-war architecture

Mayor Henriette Reker (independent) expressed her disappointment, stating, "The latest delay is truly disheartening and incredibly bitter." She had hoped until the end that the stages would reopen the following year. "I've been closely involved with this project, but unfortunately, I cannot deliver it how I envisioned or how the people of Cologne deserve," said Reker. "Although I'm not directly involved, as the mayor, I ultimately take responsibility, which I accept." This news also impacts taxpayers. "It's a catastrophe," she admitted.

Previously, the complexities and complications of adapting a post-war building ensemble to current safety regulations were cited as one of the main reasons for the delay. According to construction management, however, it's now also about speeding up construction and improving communication channels. The number of workers on-site is set to increase, from the current 170 to 300 to 350.

The delayed completion of Cologne's renovation means that visitors will likely not be able to explore the renovated opera house and Schauspielhaus until the latter half of 2025. Despite the additional cost of over 90 million euros, Mayor Henriette Reker continues to oversee the project, expressing her disappointment at the latest setback.

Read also: