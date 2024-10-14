The relatives of the vanished Broadway performer employ a private detective to aid in their urgent quest for information.

Zelig Williams was last spotted on October 3 at his residence in Columbia, South Carolina, as stated by the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The following day, his family submitted a missing person report due to his lack of contact and unusual absence, according to the department.

As the search for the Broadway performer, with credits in "Hamilton" and "MJ The Musical," entered its second week, relatives and friends observed a moment of silence at 9:52 a.m. on Monday, commemorating the last time he was seen.

"We had a moment, just a prayer, to let him know that we're still here and we want him back home," Zelig's cousin, Mieoki Corbett-Jacobs, informed CNN on Monday.

Private investigator Chandra Cleveland, who was hired by the family to aid in the search, suggested that Zelig's case is representative of the "missing while Black syndrome," as the disappearance of Black individuals often receives "little to no attention."

"Even if you go an hour without speaking to someone, but when you know that's not their pattern, something needs to be done, and you need to call law enforcement immediately and report it," she stated. "That's what this family did."

"He did not wander off"

Zelig's mother reportedly observed him leaving their home just before 10 a.m. on October 3, as stated in an incident report from the sheriff's department. A few minutes later, Zelig's friends in New York received a suspicious message from his iPhone, according to Corbett-Jacobs.

"At 10:10, three of his friends received an SOS ping from his cell phone, which was less than an hour after leaving the house," Corbett-Jacobs explained.

An iPhone can be programmed to contact emergency services or an emergency contact list if an Emergency SOS is triggered. The device can also alert emergency contacts if it detects a hard fall or car crash, according to Apple.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department claimed that Zelig was "spotted driving in the area of the Congaree National Park." The sheriff's deputy later found the car Zelig was driving more than 20 miles away from his home in a parking lot for the Palmetto Trail, a hiking route that splits the state.

"(The lot) where the car was parked had only been there for a little over a year, we weren't even familiar with the space," Corbett-Jacobs stated. Given that Zelig had only been in Columbia for a few months, the family felt it was unlikely that he knew the location of the lot or trailhead.

Corbett-Jacobs added that the car deputies found did not show any signs of a crash that could have triggered the SOS message, further fueling the family's suspicions.

"He didn't wander off. This is definitely a missing persons case with suspected foul play."

CNN reached out to the sheriff's department for additional comments on the investigation.

An "extraordinary" talent

On Monday, Zelig's family, accompanied by Cleveland, embarked on a car journey to retrace Zelig's final known steps.

"We're gathering all possible camera footage that could have had him headed that way to confirm his direction of travel," Cleveland told CNN.

As a private investigator, Cleveland specializes in cases involving missing Black individuals. News of Zelig's disappearance gained traction after his colleagues on Broadway began sharing his story, Cleveland stated. Actor Hugh Jackman, who previously worked with Zelig, also posted a plea for his safe return to his Instagram story.

Zelig's dance coach, Caroline Lewis-Jones, described the dance community's reaction since his disappearance as "reeling."

"He's the embodiment of the student that you want," she said. "Immediately, I knew, the natural talent in his body was just extraordinary."

Lewis-Jones attributed Zelig's role in helping her restart her dance company, Unbound Dance Company, after the pandemic.

"When he walks into a space, you just want to be better because of him," she said.

Zelig's mother, Kathy, described her son as a very happy person with a lifelong passion for dancing and performing.

"I just want my child back home," she told CNN.

CNN’s Rebecca Wright and Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.

"We've been working tirelessly, hoping that our collective efforts can help bring Zelig back home to us." "Despite the ongoing investigation, we remain optimistic and pray that our loved one will be found safe and returned to us soon."

