The relatives of the disappeared 'Hamilton' performer plan to broaden their search locale. They earnestly urge him to "make your way back home."

Zelig Williams, aged 28, was reported missing on October 4, a day after he was last seen at his residence in Columbia, as per the Richland County Sheriff's Department's statement. His family filed a missing persons report due to his absence and failure to communicate, the department added.

Kathy Williams, Zelig's mother, and Mieoki Corbett-Jacobs, his cousin, shared with CNN's Victor Blackwell on Saturday their intentions to broaden the search beyond the parking lot where Zelig's vehicle was found, which was over 20 miles away from his house.

The searchers will scour both sides of the Palmetto Trail, a cross-state hiking trail leading to major roads. Corbett-Jacobs explained, "As a family, we've been searching. We've searched that area ourselves on foot more than once, and now we're looking to expand our search."

The trailhead is situated near Congaree National Park, a popular spot among canoeists and kayakers.

Corbett-Jacobs suspects Zelig may have chosen to go for a walk, considering his family's fondness for nature trails.

Kathy Williams expressed her belief that her son is in danger.

The family has appealed to the public to notify authorities if they come across somebody matching Zelig's description.

The family's private investigators continue to pursue leads, according to Corbett-Jacobs, who mentioned that they had recently received pictures resembling Zelig, but they turned out to be false leads.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that his deputies have employed all possible manpower and technology to locate Zelig and encouraged the public's assistance.

"He didn't wander off. This is a missing persons (case) with suspected foul play," Corbett-Jacobs said.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Corbett-Jacobs shared that the family believes Zelig had stopped taking his medication at the time of his disappearance. Later, she revealed that the medication was for his mental health.

Zelig is Kathy Williams' only surviving child after she lost both her daughters in a car accident in 2004.

"He told me when he danced, he feels his sisters with him," Kathy Williams told Blackwell. "And he is an amazing dancer, and that's what he loved doing, so that keeps him going."

When asked what she would say to Zelig, his cousin said, "We'll tell Zelig to hold on, hold on to God, hold on to your faith and find your way home. We will not stop looking for you, until we bring you home."

The family has reached out to the community, urging everyone to keep an eye out for Zelig and contact the authorities if they spot someone matching his description, as we are all united in this search. Regardless of where we are, whether it's on the Palmetto Trail or our daily routines, let's all ensure us and our loved ones are safe and accounted for.

