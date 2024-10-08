The relationship between Carinthia and the circular economy is significant.

The plastic sector has flourished into a economic powerhouse and innovation catalyst in Austria. From your perspective, what advantages does the location of Carinthia provide for economic development and collaboration in this field?

Harald Kogler: Plastic is a material that we can't do without in our daily lives. However, it's often been criticized as an oil-based product that doesn't decompose naturally and has been carelessly disposed of. As a result, it's everywhere, including in nature. Plastic is essential for our technologies and daily life, but it isn't easily substituted in all cases. That's why it's crucial to establish a functioning circular economy. Society is also challenged: we must collect, separate, and recycle plastic, and it actually works.

What are the unique qualities of the regional plastic industry in Carinthia?

Harald Kogler: We have pioneers and technology leaders in Carinthia, and these advancements should be leveraged. Behind them are networks and customers, and we're recognized worldwide for these companies. This is also evident in former settlements like PreZero and Steinbeis, where foreigners have recognized the expertise and resources available here. And that's what I consider key. Of course, Carinthia is beautiful. But beautiful places can be found everywhere. However, a network like this and people who are passionate about the topic and drive it forward, that's not so common.

Can you provide insight into how cooperation works in Carinthia and what results it produces?

Harald Kogler: A great example is the "EPSolutely" project led by Fraunhofer Austria. This is a cross-regional project that we've implemented nationwide. By collaborating with partners from various sectors of the value chain, we're developing concepts for a functional EPS circular economy. The findings from this project serve as a benchmark throughout Europe. It's beneficial for us that there are several players in our segment in Austria who are active in different regions. We cover the federal states of Carinthia and Styria. Now, we have a comprehensive network where we can return EPS waste to companies and transform it back into a raw material.

This project also demonstrates what cooperation between competitors can achieve, who are essentially a kind of family because we all have a stake in returning our material to our raw material suppliers to create a new recycled raw material.

Harald Kogler: Of course, I'm partial to this matter, given that I served as the founding chairman of the KWF (Carinthian Economic Development Fund) and managing director of BABEG (Carinthian Business Settlement and Participation Company Ltd.). Nevertheless, I believe that BABEG is a proficient organization that delivers outstanding support and service to companies interested in setting up in Carinthia. It's also an excellent international first point of contact. The KWF, with its lean team, handles funding when it's applicable, focusing more on smaller and medium-sized enterprises and the R&D sector.

The first edition of CIRPLEX, a combination of a congress and trade fair, will take place in Klagenfurt in 2025. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness recycling live and in a genuine industrial setting. What are your expectations for this event?

Harald Kogler: We're working hard to put together an engaging program with impressive keynote speakers, including BASF, and EUMEPS, the European Association of Expanded Polystyrene Manufacturers, will also be present, along with many other top-notch exhibitors. I'm confident that attending the event will be worthwhile.

In the context of promoting a circular economy, Carinthia's strategic location provides access to key industries and markets, facilitating collaboration and knowledge exchange. Leveraging the region's technological advancements in the plastic sector, such as the "EPSolutely" project, encourages the development of innovative solutions for a sustainable plastic industry.

