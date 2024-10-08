The region of Lower Saxony experiences a noticeable surge in young patients requiring intensive care.

The tally of serious juvenile offenders under 21 in Lower Saxony by year's end in 2023 surpassed the previous year's total by more than doubling, with 195 individuals added to the rolls. According to the Lower Saxony Interior Ministry, this substantial boost in numbers was not a result of heightened criminal activity in the area.

The police's count of severe offenders in Lower Saxony in 2023 stood at 195, reflecting an increase of 108 from the year prior. Most of these individuals were male, but there were also nine women or young females included in that figure.

During the pre-pandemic period, the counts were significantly lower, with only 83 individuals identified as intensive offenders in 2019, 70 in 2020, and 84 in 2021. A spokesperson from the ministry attributed the sharp increase in numbers to successful investigations conducted by the police force, primarily in their efforts to crack down on criminal youth groups, as well as improvements in in-house processes and data collection.

The spokesperson clarified that the surge in numbers was not solely related to shifts in the crime scenario. Intensive offenders are categorized as those with an exceptionally high degree of criminal drive, often characterized by numerous crimes committed cumulatively or within a short timeframe. Classification may also be based on an especially egregious individual case.

Additionally, there is a registry for adult intensive offenders aged 21 and above in Lower Saxony. As the registry underwent a recent overhaul, no meaningful trend analysis can be performed at this time.

At the end of 2023, 151 male and 9 female individuals were reported as adult multiple or intensive offenders in Lower Saxony. The ministry did not provide insights regarding their age distribution or the types of crimes committed. However, the spokesperson mentioned that these intensive offenders were dispersed across the entire region of Lower Saxony, without any particular area exhibiting an unusually high concentration of criminal activities.

