- The recently unveiled Heinz-Steyer Arena in Dresden has commenced operations.

Dresden's iconic Heinz-Steyer-Stadion is making a comeback! This iconic spot will officially reopen on a Friday at 6:00 PM, graced by numerous Olympics and world champions. The special guests include sprinters Marlies Göhr and Renate Stecher, long jumper Heike Drechsler, shot putter Ulf Timmermann, and long jumper Lutz Dombrowski. Get ready for an unforgettable sports spectacle that will bring an Olympic vibe to the occasion. Plus, even victorious athletes from the Paris Games have expressed their interest in joining the festivities.

Originally opened in 1919 and later named after a celebrated footballer, this legendary arena has paved its way in sports history. The German Football Association (DFB) hosted various international games there before World War II. Throughout the DDR era, national championships and international competitions were held, and around a dozen world records in athletics were broken on this very ground.

The Olympic Games have been a significant part of this stadium's history, as it served as a host for various athletic events during previous editions. Despite not being an official Olympic venue itself, its renowned reputation attracts Olympians and champions to grace its revival.

