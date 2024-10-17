The recently introduced Opel Grandland offers decent financial worthiness.

The Opel Grandland's second generation has definitely matured. ntv.de got behind the wheel of the stylish Rüsselsheim vehicle. Various powertrains, such as hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric, cater to various consumer preferences.

From a distance, the Grandland lineup gleams in the trendy "Impact Copper" paint color. And there's another sparkle: the large red Opel logo on the rear. The front also looks sophisticated with its cool light shows.

Not only does the light strip stand out, but there's also the white-lit lightning bolt behind the Plexiglas cover - Opel names this distinctive feature the "3D Vizor." And then, of course, the SUV based on the STLA chassis comes with an electric drive, at least upon request. But there's also a mild hybrid base engine and a more powerful hybrid variant with a larger battery and a plug.

Opel, of course, provided the electric version for the test drive. It comes with two different battery sizes (73 and 82 kWh) at launch, and next year, a variant with nearly 100 kWh will join the lineup. Even now, the electric Grandland is quite range-capable, as shown by the range indicator displaying 553 kilometers at 92 percent charge. However, later tests will show how well the Grandland performs when charging. Opel claims it takes 29 minutes to charge from 20 to 80 percent for the 82 kWh battery.

But today, it's all about the drive. And it's no surprise that the 213-horsepower electric car, produced in Eisenach (depending on the version, including the battery), has no trouble moving the 2.1-ton vehicle. However, the battery-electric candidate presents itself as gentle rather than wild, with a power curve designed for a smooth, not abrupt, sprint. The data reflects this, with a 0-100 km/h time of nine seconds, which is rather moderate. In return, Opel claims the Grandland can achieve under 17 kWh per 100 kilometers. Again, this needs to be tested, especially in cold weather.

Grandland truly shines

One thing is clear: the 4.65-meter-long candidate offers plenty of space and comfortable seats. In line with a long-standing tradition, Opel has its seats certified by "Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V." (speaking for a certain ergonomics) and focuses on features like lumbar support and massage function. Long-distance drivers should not suffer here. On shorter trips, practical gimmicks catch the eye, such as the smartphone pockets on the backs of the seats. And with a wheelbase of around 2.80 meters, the second row is also quite comfortable.

Practicality is indeed a strength of this Opel, as shown by the cargo volume (up to 1645 liters). With the rear seats up, there are still 550 liters. Moreover, a certain aesthetic appeal ensures enjoyment during the stay. High-quality and visually extravagant materials are combined with an ambitious infotainment program. This includes a large central touchscreen with intuitive menu control and half-decently deactivatable assistants, as well as an optional head-up display.

The smartphone charging tray with wireless charging function is more cool than practical. The device disappears behind a sleek, tinted-transparent flap, allowing front passengers to still see any messages on the display. However, wired charging performance is still better. But that's how it goes these days. Here, the company should step up its game.

Many car buyers studying the model range may wonder if the more affordable base model would suffice. At 36,400 euros, it's around 10,000 euros cheaper than the entry-level electric vehicle (46,750 euros). However, it only offers 136 horsepower compared to 213. But, the 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine still offers a confident drive, despite taking about a second longer to reach 100 km/h. Plus, it tops out at 202 km/h, outpacing its in-house rival's 170 km/h.

The hybrid, equipped with a 29-horsepower electric motor and six-speed automatic transmission, is significantly lighter at 1.6 tons and uses a simpler composite suspension instead of a multi-link setup. Yet, the base model handles precisely and agilely without being overly firm. "The engineers have done a good job of smoothing out the three-cylinder's distinctive hum."

Electric vehicles need to become more affordable

The plug-in hybrid will follow, offering a system output of 195 horsepower from a 150-horsepower four-cylinder gasoline engine and a 125-horsepower electric motor. With around 18 kWh of battery capacity, it offers up to 101 kilometers of electric range, qualifying it for the 0.5% tax rule even beyond 2024. With a 0-60 time of 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 220 km/h, it's quite sporty. At 40,150 euros, it feels like a bargain compared to the mild hybrid.**

Checking the costs, it's evident that Opel is pushing the plug-in hybrid model – no other vehicle delivers this much value for the money. A smart move, considering Europe is toughening CO2 regulations and will levy heFTier fines for greater fuel consumption starting next year. The top-tier model, emitting a maximum of 21 grams of CO2 per 100 kilometers, definitely makes an impact on paper. For folks seeking faster throttle, an anticipated all-wheel-drive electric variant could crank up the excitement even further. Opel's maintaining anticipation in more methods than one.

