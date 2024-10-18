The recently formed Ukrainian negotiation team.

23:24 Kyiv Seeks More Funds from IMFThe Ukraine requests additional financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Following their evaluation, the IMF's executive board authorizes the disbursement of an extra $1.1 billion, as disclosed by the fund. These funds will be employed to bolster the Ukrainian national budget.

22:22 Kyiv and Moscow Swap Prisoners AgainRussian and Ukrainian forces have exchanged prisoners for the second time. Each side traded 95 prisoners, according to the Moscow Defense Ministry, communicating with TASS news agency. Russia and Ukraine previously swapped 103 prisoners each in early September. The United Arab Emirates served as the intermediary for this exchange. Shortly prior, Ukraine reportedly received the remains of 501 soldiers (see entry at 15:43). According to the Kyiv coordination staff, the International Red Cross and various Ukrainian institutions participated in the return. Upon identification, the fallen soldiers will be returned to their families for burial. No information was provided regarding the return of deceased Russian soldiers.

21:55 Putin: Russia's Victory over Ukraine's Timing UncertainRussian President Putin expresses uncertainty as to when his country will emerge victorious in its conflict with Ukraine. However, he declares that Russian forces are prepared to engage in combat until victory is achieved. They are growing increasingly technologically advanced, he adds. Putin reiterates his accusations against NATO, claiming that they are utilizing Ukrainian soldiers to wage war against Russia, a claim that the alliance has refuted.

21:34 Ombudsman: Russia Executes Over 100 Ukrainian POWsMore than 100 instances have come to light in Ukraine where the Russian army executed unarmed Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered as prisoners of war, according to the Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform," citing a Telegram message from Dmytro Lubinets, the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. The killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war forms part of a deliberate policy of Russia, it says. Lubinets also alleges that international organizations are turning a blind eye to these atrocities. He hasn't observed any public or legal reaction to these events, as no arrest warrants have been issued against the war criminals involved. Lubinets claims that Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are diligently documenting these atrocities.

21:05 Potential CDU, BSW, and SPD Coalition in Thuringia without Agreement on Ukraine WarThe CDU, BSW, and SPD in Thuringia have made political progress in exploratory talks - a contentious issue among potential coalition partners of the "blackberry coalition" was left out. The exploratory findings presented in Erfurt by the three parties simply declare their intent on the subject of peace in Europe and Russia's attack on Ukraine. It was determined that there will be a provision on this in the preamble of a potential coalition agreement between the three parties, indicated the parliamentary business manager of the BSW faction, Tilo Kummer.

20:35 Video Suggests Presence of North Korean Soldiers in Russian UniformsThe Ukrainian government has made public a video that allegedly shows North Korean soldiers distributing equipment in Russia. The nearly 30-second clip was uploaded by the Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, which is under Ukraine's Ministry of Culture.

According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea has deployed 1,500 soldiers to Russia to support the attack on Ukraine. The North Korean soldiers are accommodated in Russian military bases in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk, and Blagoveshchensk and are armed with Russian uniforms, weapons, and forged identification papers. This is an attempt to conceal their true identity as North Korean troops, the intelligence service states. NATO is currently investigating reports of North Korean soldiers being deployed in support of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

19:46 Elderly Flee Kupyansk: "Either We Leave or We Will Be Killed Here"In Kupyansk, the Ukrainian city, the elderly and infirm have formed the last bastion - but this may soon change as the Oblast of Kharkiv orders the evacuation of the city. The elderly and infirm are unable to manage on their own and require assistance during their evacuation.

19:17 Putin Accuses Ukraine of Lack of Negotiating WillingnessPutin accuses Ukraine of a lack of readiness to negotiate in its confrontation with Moscow's war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy consistently makes demands but fails to offer proposals, according to Russian President Putin during a meeting with media representatives in Moscow ahead of the BRICS summit next week. In addition, Zelenskyy has signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia, he says.

18:48 Berlin Attempts to Clarify Zelensky's Comments on Nuclear WeaponsThe German government seeks to clarify the remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the possibility of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons in the event of denied NATO membership. During the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, Zelensky spoke of Russia's violation of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine renounced its own nuclear weapons in exchange for Russia guaranteeing its sovereignty and territorial integrity, states Wolfgang Büchner, deputy government spokesperson in Berlin. "We observe daily that Russia is not abiding by its commitments," says Büchner. At the EU summit in Brussels, Zelensky hinted at Ukraine possibly retaining nuclear weapons as a form of deterrence against Moscow if it cannot join NATO. "Either Ukraine must possess nuclear weapons for protection, or it must be a member of an alliance," says the Ukrainian president. "We know of no alliance as effective as NATO," he adds. Russian Leader Putin has described Zelensky's statements as a "dangerous provocation" (see entry from 17:33).

18:12 Biden Warns of Tough Winter for Ukraine U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed their close collaboration on Ukraine policy in Berlin. Biden stated, "We've got a tough winter ahead, and we can't let up, can't tire. We need to keep our support, stick with it, until Ukraine achieves a fair and sustainable peace." He added, "We're staying with Ukraine as long as necessary. Putin's miscalculated. He can't outlast this war." Scholz also expressed support, asserting, "We're on Ukraine's side for as long as needed. Putin has blundered. He won't be able to endure this conflict." Biden commended Scholz's commitment to Ukraine, describing Germany as "our most valuable and essential ally." In a separate address, German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier praised the transatlantic union, which he said had grown stronger under Biden's leadership.

17:33 "Threatening Step": Putin Responds to Zelensky's ICBM Comments Putin denounced Zelensky's remarks in Brussels that Ukraine might develop nuclear weapons to deter Russia if it cannot join NATO as "a threatening step." Putin declared, "This is a dangerous maneuver. We'll respond appropriately to any action in that direction." He expressed uncertainty about Ukraine's ability to create a nuclear weapon, stating, "It's not challenging in today's world," but emphasized, "Russia will never permit such a scenario to unfold." Zelensky hinted at the possibility of Ukraine seeking nuclear weapons to safeguard itself while remaining outside NATO, remarking, "Either Ukraine must have atomic weapons for protection, or it must join an alliance." He highlighted, "There's no alliance more efficient than NATO." Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine agreed to give up the nuclear weapons stationed on its territory, as per the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

17:09 Putin Won't Attend G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro Putin disclosed that he would not attend the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, scheduled for November. During a virtual press conference in Moscow, he explained, "I have a strong rapport with President Lula, but why travel there only to disrupt the event's proceedings?" He added, "Russia will appoint a substitute delegate to represent us at the G20 meeting of the world's 20 leading industrial and emerging economies in Brazil." In recent years, Putin has typically delegated the responsibility to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The annual BRICS summit, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is considered Russia's top diplomatic event of the year. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin in 2023, accusing him of war crimes related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

16:19 Russian Forces Recapturing Kursk Region Villages Russian military sources announced that they were reclaiming Ukrainian-held villages in the Kursk region. Ukrainian soldiers were stated to have abandoned their positions in Ljubimowka due to fear of encirclement and fled, according to TASS. The fleeing Ukrainians were reportedly targeted by drones releasing grenades. The withdrawal occurred near Tolsty Lug. The Russian Telegram channel Mash reported substantial casualties for the Ukrainians, estimating around 50 deaths and numerous captures. However, these claims remain unverified independently. The Ukrainian side has not confirmed the matter.

15:43 Ukraine Receives Largest Return of Killed Soldiers Since War Began Ukraine has reportedly received the remains of hundreds of soldiers who perished during combat against the Russian invading forces, principally in the eastern part of the country. The War Prisoners Issues Coordinating Staff in Kyiv declared, "We've recovered the remains of 501 fallen Ukrainian defenders." Most of the deceased were reportedly returned from the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are currently advancing. After identification, the bodies will be returned to their families, the staff announced. Prisoner exchanges and fallen soldiers' remains remain the sole areas where Russia and Ukraine collaborate. This is the largest repatriation of Ukrainian soldiers since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

15:19 NATO Explores Reports of North Korean Troops Aiding Russia NATO is investigating claims that North Korean troops have joined Russia in its fight against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, following a meeting of NATO defense ministers, stated, "We cannot verify the presence of North Korean troops in combat yet, but we're looking into it, gathering evidence from our Indo-Pacific partners." He added, "The situation might evolve, and we should be prepared." South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol acknowledged that southern forces believe that North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia. Intelligence sources suggest a total deployment of 12,000 troops (see entry at 11:58 AM). Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern about up to 10,000 North Korean troops potentially fighting alongside Russia against Ukraine.

NATO accuses Russia of another border violation. According to NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg, an unidentified aircraft violated the airspace of NATO member Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine, on Thursday evening. Romanian officials and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe responded promptly and effectively, Stoltenberg mentioned at a press conference following a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels. Furthermore, the Romanian Foreign Ministry also places blame on Russia for the latest airspace violation (source: 08:27 PM). As per Romanian reports, two Spanish NATO F-18 fighter jets were dispatched beforehand to monitor the situation. The Romanian air force also deployed two F-16 aircraft, but the pilots did not need to intervene. Approximately 20 minutes after entering Romanian airspace, the radar signal was lost. It was speculated that the aircraft could have been a stray Russian drone. However, the F-18 jets failed to make visual contact, and no debris was found. Residents in the area were advised to seek shelter in basements or other secure locations. The aircraft pierced about 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

14:28 Putin Praises BRICS Countries as 'Economic Powerhouses'

Russian President Putin expressed confidence that the BRICS countries will lead the world's economic growth during the coming years. "The nations in our group are essentially the driving force behind global economic growth," he stated, prior to hosting the summit in Kazan next week. He aims to build a solid challenge to the West in international politics and trade. The BRICS alliance encompasses Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

13:59 Canada Provides Military Aid to Ukraine

Canada is offering more military aid to Ukraine. In Ottawa, Defense Minister Bill Blair announced a military assistance package worth approximately 43 million euros, consisting of small arms, ammunition, and protective gear. Funding for training Ukrainian soldiers is also included. This package comprises part of the total military aid of approximately 334 million euros that Canada pledged in July.

13:45 NATO Unable to Verify North Korean Troop Presence in Russia

NATO can't verify South Korean reports of North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia against Ukraine. NATO Chief Stoltenberg mentioned that this is the current alliance stance, but it could change. The alliance is in touch with South Korea to obtain further information. According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea has deployed 1,500 soldiers to support the Russian assault on Ukraine. South Korean news agency Yonhap previously reported, citing intelligence sources, that Pyongyang aims to send a total of 12,000 soldiers to the battlefield. Russia has denied reports of North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

13:27 Scholz: "Putin has Overestimated His Capabilities"German Chancellor Scholz, during President Biden's visit, reiterated the shared responsibility for peace. "We stand firmly behind Ukraine as much as possible. While ensuring that NATO does not become an active participant in the conflict, we aim to prevent this war from escalating into a catastrophic struggle," Scholz asserted. "Guarding our shared responsibility is of utmost importance, and no one can absolve us of this responsibility." Scholz reaffirmed, "We remain committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary. Putin has overestimated his abilities; he cannot sustain this war."

13:09 South Korea's Intelligence Agency Confirms North Korean Troop Deployment to RussiaSouth Korea's intelligence agency has corroborated reports of North Korean soldiers being sent to Russia. North Korea dispatched 1,500 soldiers to back Russia's attack on Ukraine, according to the National Intelligence Service. The agency disclosed that North Korea transported its special forces to Russia using a Russian naval transport ship from October 8 to 13. Previously, South Korea's news agency Yonhap reported, citing the intelligence agency, that Pyongyang intended to send "four brigades with 12,000 soldiers, including special forces," to the frontlines, which had already departed from North Korea.

12:26 Eastern Ukrainian City of Kupiansk Undergoing EvacuationUkraine is initiating evacuations for the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk and its neighboring communities due to persistent Russian assaults. Around 10,000 residents from the city and the surrounding areas require relocation for safety reasons, highlighted the regional governor. On Tuesday, authorities issued a warning regarding the constant shelling that made secure water and electricity supplies unattainable.

11:58 South Korea: North Korea Conscripting Troops for Russia's Invasion of UkraineAccording to South Korean reports, North Korea is dispatching troops to aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Around 12,000 soldiers, including elite units, have reportedly left North Korea, as per South Korea's news agency Yonhap. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials to validate the reports, asserting that North Korea has dispatched troops to Russia, posing a significant security threat to both South Korea and the international community. However, the presidential office did not reveal details about when and how many North Korean soldiers left, or their specific roles in Ukraine. Likewise, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated, "We have been informed by our intelligence services that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to fight against us."

11:43 Biden on Ukraine Aid: "We Can't Give Up" During his visit to Germany, US President Biden emphasizes the importance of continuing aid for Ukraine. "We can't give up. We need to keep our support," Biden says at Schloss Bellevue, where he received Germany's highest honor from Federal President Steinmeier. In his speech, Biden commends Germany's political leadership for recognizing the Russian invasion as a significant turning point. He labels it an attack on democracy and Europe's security. Germany and the US have encouraged the brave people of Ukraine, Biden shares, and will persist in supporting them until a fair and sustainable peace becomes achievable.

11:19 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO is Stronger Than Ever Thanks to Your Leadership German Federal President Steinmeier honors outgoing US President Biden with a special class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Under Biden's leadership, the transatlantic alliance has become stronger and our partnership closer than ever, Steinmeier acknowledges according to the speech script. Pondering Russia's war against Ukraine, he claims that Putin believed they were weak and could be divided. However, the opposite happened: NATO was stronger and more united than ever, and this was mainly due to your leadership, Biden! Steinmeier considers it "nothing less than a historical stroke of luck" to have Biden and his administration supporting us during this most dangerous moment in European history since the end of the Cold War. The past two years have proven that America is the "indispensable nation" for Europeans, and NATO is the "indispensable alliance".

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his participation in the BRICS summit, as reported by the Russian news agency Ria. The summit is scheduled to take place next week in the Russian city of Kazan from Tuesday to Thursday. Attendees include the heads of state and government of Brazil, India, and South Africa. According to the Kremlin, representatives from 32 countries, including Egypt, Iran, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will also be present. This summit is the most significant political event of the year for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also uses it to demonstrate that he is not isolated on the international stage despite Western sanctions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

10:26 Over a Third of Ukrainian Refugees in Europe Plan to Stay Permanently Nearly a third of Ukrainian refugees in Europe plan to settle permanently outside of Ukraine, according to a survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research conducted in June. Around 35% hoping to return once it is safe again, while only 4% plan to do so regardless of the safety situation. Just over 10% have already returned to Ukraine, and another 25% are undecided. The future of the war is a deciding factor, shares Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing. "The longer the conflict lasts, the more are considering a future outside of Ukraine."

09:55 USA Sanctions Chinese Drone Manufacturers for Assisting Russian Invasion of Ukraine The USA has imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies due to their production of drones for Russia's attack on Ukraine. These are the first penalties against Chinese companies that contribute to the development and manufacture of complete weapon systems in partnership with Russian firms, as per the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The garpiya combat drones, reportedly assembled in China, are purportedly used in Russia's war against Ukraine. Previously, the USA had only sanctioned Chinese companies for delivering components to Russia that went on to be used in weapons production. A Russian company has also been added to the sanctions list.

09:11 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Attack with 135 Drones In the night, 80 out of 135 Russian drones were shot down, the Ukrainian air force reports. 44 drones strayed from their course due to electronic interference and crashed on Ukrainian territory. Two drones flew into neighboring Belarus. Ten drones are still in the air above Ukraine.

08:27 Unknown Object Over Romania Triggers Alert With Fighter Jets Last night, four combat aircraft were deployed over Romania following the detection of a mysterious object on radar. The Romanian Ministry of Defense states that a small object approached from the Black Sea and penetrated up to 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace. Visual contact was not established. The radar signal disappeared east of the city of Amzacea, and the alert was lifted. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds Russia responsible for the renewed violation of airspace: "We condemn these violations in the strongest terms, which once again prove Russia's reckless behavior." The NATO member shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has previously detected Russian drones in its airspace during Russian attacks on Ukrainian targets. Fragments of Russian drones have also been found on Romanian territory near the Ukrainian border.

07:41 ISW: Russians Mark Gains on Kursk Front According to an analysis by the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces appear to be making progress in the Kursk region, a Russian border area. The Russians have reportedly advanced in the western front area near south of Korenevo, as indicated by geolocated images. Fighting continues near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with the think tank observing territorial gains on both sides along the front line.

06:57 Kyiv Reports Extensive Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Assault Russian forces have executed another significant Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) offensive, as per Ukrainian sources. Throughout the night, the Ukrainian air force alerted citizens about UAVs hovering over numerous parts of the country. The military administration of Kyiv reported in the early morning that this was one of the most extensive UAV attacks on civilian population and infrastructure in Ukraine, affecting numerous regions. The military administration claims that all UAVs headed towards Kyiv could have been intercepted. The UAV attack on Kyiv persisted for over four and a half hours. An air warning remains in effect in some regions, and there is no current data about casualties or damages.

06:40 Ukraine-Russia Conflict at the Forefront of Biden's German Visit United States President Joe Biden will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later today, around three months before his term ends. The primary focus of their discussion is anticipated to be aiding Ukraine in its defensive battle against Russia. According to White House sources, a four-way conversation with Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also occur, with Ukraine and the Middle East conflict on the agenda.

06:08 Russian Readiness Test: Nuclear Missile Unit Drills As reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, relayed by the state-run Russian news agency RIA, commanders of Russian strategic nuclear forces tested their unit's readiness in the city of Bologoye. This exercise included maneuvers and the deployment of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban Deems Zelensky's Winning Strategy "Alarming" Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory strategy" as "alarming." He made these comments prior to the EU summit, during which Zelensky unsuccessfully presented his plan. Orban expressed concerns about arming Ukraine, referring to it as a dangerous approach. Orban has long advocated for negotiation with Russia and has also served as a self-appointed mediator, visiting both Kyiv and the Kremlin without achieving any notable results.

03:26 Ukraine Disagrees with 'BILD' Report on Nuclear Weapon Plans In response to reports alleging Ukraine's intentions to rearm with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry released a statement denying these claims. The statement rejects the claims by "unnamed sources" in the 'BILD' newspaper, stressing that Ukraine remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it signed in 1994. Earlier, President Zelensky also refuted these allegations at NATO headquarters.

01:33 Russian Tactics at Chasiv Yar: Breaking Through Defense Lines The Russian army is attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defensive positions near Chasiv Yar, as reported by the Ukrainian state-run news agency Ukrinform, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk. Russian forces engage in intense firefights in the area, searching for weak points in the defense via small, probing attacks where they have not made progress. The Ukrainian military's strategy focuses on cutting off Russian supply routes, according to Bobovnikova.

00:27 Heusgen Urges Biden and Scholz to Lift Limitations on Ukrainian Weaponry Use Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference, pleaded with United States President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz to lift restrictions on the deployment of Western weapons by Ukraine. Heusgen emphasized that these restrictions could be removed to support Zelensky's "victory plan," which is primarily directed at President Biden and Chancellor Scholz. He highlighted the opportunity for such an announcement during Biden's Berlin visit this Friday.

23:21 US Sanctions on Russian and Chinese Corporations Involved in Garpiya Drone Production The U.S. Department of the Treasury has determined to impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese corporate conglomerate involved in the manufacturing of long-range drones known as Garpiya drones. These weapons are used by Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, with Chinese companies supplying components and technology. The sanctions target three Russian firms and one individual.

