- The recent expansion of the opposition's forces

Controversy over the ousting of Economic State Secretary Lamia Messari-Becker (independent) from the Hessian state government has prompted the opposition to mull over a parliamentary probe or court action. AfD state legislator Heiko Scholz mentioned following criticisms levied against Education Minister Armin Schwarz (CDU) in the Cultural Affairs Committee, "We are pondering over initiating a parliamentary investigation."

Green Party legislator Sascha Meier also commented after the session in Wiesbaden, regarding this statement, that his opposition faction would investigate all parliamentary and legal avenues to procure more information from the state government, including the possibility of a lawsuit before the Hessian State Court.

"Scandals" in personal life?

The Greens had inquired from Education Minister Schwarz in the Cultural Affairs Committee if the school of one of Economic State Secretary Messari-Becker's children could have contributed to her dismissal. Her superior, Economics Minister Kaweh Mansoori (SPD), had stated in July that he was dismissing the independent scientist Messari-Becker due to "scandals" in her private life.

As per media reports, he alleged that she had exerted undue influence for a better grade in a parent-teacher conference at her child's school by employing her position as State Secretary. The Vice-President did not publicly comment or provide evidence. Messari-Becker dismissed the "allegations of personal misconduct" as entirely baseless.

"Irrelevant in terms of educational law"

Education Minister Schwarz stated that his department had received a "factual report" from a school principal. The letter had been reviewed and classified as "irrelevant in terms of educational law". It was forwarded to the State Chancellery since "a high-ranking political official of the state government was involved". Schwarz added that, due to the personal rights of those involved, he could not discuss the report's content. Only those involved could exercise their "right to access the files."

Green Party legislator Meier accused Minister Schwarz of neglecting the parliament: he had provided inadequate or no answers at all. "This pushes us towards a state crisis, as the right to question and receive information is crucial to the control function of the state parliament," Meier added. For Economics Minister Mansoori, an "irrelevant" matter under educational law was merely a pretext to dismiss his "unwanted" State Secretary, Messari-Becker, a professor of sustainable construction.

SPD legislator Nina Heidt-Sommer emphasized that the Minister of Culture could not comment on a personnel decision by the Minister of Economics. It seemed that the opposition was trying to capitalize politically on such a personnel matter.

The Green Group, led by Green Party legislator Sascha Meier, has expressed interest in investigating the situation surrounding Economic State Secretary Lamia Messari-Becker's dismissal further. They are considering all parliamentary and legal avenues, including potential court action.

In the aftermath of the controversy surrounding The Green Group's inquiry into Economic State Secretary Messari-Becker's dismissal, the Hessian state government is facing scrutiny from the opposition for perceived neglect of parliamentary procedures by certain ministers.

Read also: