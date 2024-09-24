The recent Birmingham incident resulted in the tragic loss of four lives due to gunfire.

Law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting in Five Points South, Birmingham, past 11 p.m. ET, discovering three individuals in a state of unresponsiveness, subsequently confirmed dead. A fourth victim, a male, expired at a local hospital. According to Officer Truman Fitzgerald of Birmingham and hospital staff.

On Sunday, police identified the deceased as Anitra Holloman, 21; Tahj Booker, 27; and Carlos McCain, 27. Authorities are still working to identify the remaining male casualty.

Seventeen other individuals sustained injuries, as mentioned by Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond. At least four are grappling with life-threatening wounds, revealed Fitzgerald.

With no detainees in custody, the Birmingham Police Department collaborates with the FBI and other agencies for investigations. Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to come forward, as the deadly shooting is suspected to be a meticulously planned "hit."

The following are notable points regarding the massacre:

Expected assailants

Authorities suspect the perpetrators aimed for a specific individual, with the others inadvertently caught in the crossfire.

"There was someone willing to pay for that person's elimination," stated Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond on Sunday.

Detectives are currently working to determine the intended targets of the shooting, as stated in the police department's Sunday statement.

Over 100 empty cartridges were collected from the scene by Thurmond.

Birmingham's mayor, Randall Woodfin, assured the city's commitment to apprehending those responsible. "Our concentration and priority is on the shooter or shooters who committed this heinous act – to remove them from the streets," he stated to CNN.

Five Points South is renowned for its restaurants, nightclubs, pubs, and live music venues near the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus and downtown.

Recalling the tragic scene

Gabriel Eslami, 24, described being in line outside Hush, a hookah bar, around 11 p.m. when gunfire erupted.

"Suddenly, it was simply gunshots, gunshots, gunshots," Eslami recounted to CNN. "I began fleeing for my life." Within three seconds, Eslami was no longer able to feel his leg and collapsed.

He described the scene he witnessed as a "horror movie."

"Bodies were strewn on the sidewalk, gun smoke filled the air. There were shoes. People were running out of shoes trying to escape. I saw people hiding behind cars, lying under cars," he stated.

Eslami was transported to the hospital and informed by doctors that the bullet, which narrowly missed his artery, had simply brushed past him. "I can't even find the words to explain how I feel, knowing that I was fortunate enough to survive with minimal injuries while some individuals didn't make it home that night," he mentioned.

Dajon Singleton relayed that he had been out for the night, intending to bar hop, when he heard "wailing-like cries."

"That's when I instantaneously knew that someone had lost a loved one," he conveyed.

Upon arriving at the shooting scene, Singleton witnessed a chaotic scene, complete with "people everywhere, people crying, screaming, I saw people running, so, it was quite busy." Singleton also recognized five or six individuals on stretchers.

Alarming levels of gun violence in Birmingham, mayor suggests

Woodfin has acknowledged the alarming levels of gun violence in Birmingham and advocates for stronger legislation to tackle the issue.

"I want to collaborate with the state to resolve this problem," he said.

Although crime rates are declining nationally, Birmingham saw a surge earlier this year.

FBI data shows murder rates decreased by more than 26% nationally in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. As of March 4, Birmingham police reported 17 murders this year, compared to 12 during the same period last year, a 41.7% increase.

A nightclub shooting in July left four individuals dead and ten others injured, according to CNN affiliate WVRC, while four men were shot and killed outside a public library in February, as indicated by CNN affiliate WVTM.

Police suspect the culprits used unlawful gun conversion devices, as mentioned in the police department's Sunday release. These devices allow guns to function as fully automatic weapons in under 60 seconds, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

They consider the small devices themselves to be illegal machine guns, even when they're not used with an accompanying firearm. Their possession remains illegal.

The FBI announced an "initiative cracking down on the devices," known as "switches," in July.

"Glock switches are the main public safety concern in our city and state," Woodfin stated in a Facebook post. "We truly need the state legislators' help. Ban Glock switches."

Fitzgerald, the Birmingham officer, noted that mass shootings have more to do with "culture" than criminality. "We are observing an excessive number of disagreements being resolved with bullets," he added.

Promise of Justice

Woodfin emphasized that his primary concern is supporting the victims' families.

"Right now, my thoughts are with the families who are experiencing an abrupt and enormous void in their lives. The innocent individuals undergoing medical treatment fighting for their lives, and the children who are grappling with loss and grief far too early," he stated in a Facebook post.

"I wish those responsible for this heinous act comprehend the depth of the suffering they've caused. Countless families and kids are going through an unquantifiable agony." Woodfin continued. "For every soul affected by last night's turmoil, understand that your city grieves alongside you."

"Rest assured, you'll obtain justice for the bereavement."

Officials have established a QR symbol for individuals eager to provide details concerning the massacre.

CNN’s Zoe Sottile and Razek helped compile this article.

Despite the ongoing investigation, no suspects have been identified or arrested yet, and it remains unclear if any of the shooting was targeted towards us. The Birmingham community is rallying together in support of the victims and their families, with city officials promising justice and collaborating with federal agencies to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.

Read also: