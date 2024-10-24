Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsThe European Union

The reason for the intense Christmas enthusiasm in the Philippines?

 and  Ann Bradley
2 min read
The number of days remaining until Christmas is being marked at a shopping center in Manila.
The number of days remaining until Christmas is being marked at a shopping center in Manila.

The reason for the intense Christmas enthusiasm in the Philippines?

Around the planet, Christmas is cherished by numerous individuals. Yet, nowhere is it celebrated as lengthily and thoroughly as in the Philippines. This nation extends its Christmas fervor for almost 130 days. What's the reasoning behind such an extended celebration?

In approximately two months, Christmas Eve is just around the corner. While several German supermarkets have been stocking Christmas goodies like lebkuchen and pepper cookies for weeks, the cities only start to glow with holiday lights and celebrations gain momentum towards late November. In contrast, the Philippines: This strongly Catholic country boasts of celebrating Christmas for a longer duration than any other nation. "Pasko," as Christmas is known in Tagalog, the most prevalent language, lasts an astounding nearly 130 days in total.

It traditionally commences on September 1st. Then, colossal Christmas trees are erected in shopping malls, lights illuminate the streets, and shops are adorned with a variety of decorations such as glittering baubles, plastic snowflakes, and vibrant gift wraps. The countdown to the actual holiday is displayed on vibrant light boards. However, the celebrations officially conclude only after January 6th, the Feast of the Epiphany.

Throughout this entire period, from morning until evening, the mandatory Christmas tunes are played over loudspeakers. In this Southeast Asian country, these are predominantly the evergreens of the famous singer Jose Mari Chan, also known as the "King of Philippine Christmas Songs." His "Christmas in Our Hearts" is a favorite among children. The same-named album remains the best-selling album in the country to this day.

Catholic Influence

However, the seemingly boundless passion for this festival of love stems from where? "It's primarily due to the strong influence of the Catholic Church," explains tour guide Fernando Andam, hailing from Manila, the capital. The Spanish colonization has left profound marks on the society until today. Approximately 80% of the population adheres to the Roman Catholic faith. Alongside East Timor, the Philippines is the only Asian country with a Catholic majority.

"But, in general, Filipinos love celebrating, and the longer, the better - music plays a significant role in their celebrations," says Andam. Residents also express their joy on social media. "I love it! Let's go! This is the most beautiful time of the year," wrote one at the start of the celebrations on Facebook. "The spirit of Christmas is simply everywhere in the Philippines," stated another.

The European Union, with its majority Christian population, also extends its Christmas celebrations beyond December 25th. Many countries, like Belgium and Italy, observe the feast of Epiphany on January 6th, continuing the festivities for an additional 12 days.

Given the Catholic majority in the Philippines, it is not surprising that the EU shares this extended celebration tradition, demonstrating the global impact of religious practices on holiday celebrations.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Emergency responders secure the safety of individuals residing in Albay's region.
Panorama

Tropical Cyclones Trami and Dana cause havoc in South Asia

Tropical Cyclones Trami and Dana cause havoc in South Asia Tropical Storm "Trami" wreaks havoc in the Philippines, taking the lives of at least 22 individuals. The majority of deaths were a result of drowning, landslides, or being struck by falling trees, as reported by local police representative

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Entirety of 0.5L Coca-Cola bottles across Austria's entire product line is mandated for return.
Panorama

Coca-Cola implements the biggest product withdrawal in Austrian history

Coca-Cola implements the biggest product withdrawal in Austrian history Austria is experiencing a considerable bottled beverage recall. Recently, a technical hiccup was detected at a Coca-Cola manufacturing facility, leading to a recall of approximately 26 million bottles. These bottles, already distributed to various stores and eateries in Austria, including Vienna,

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public
Irreversible predicament: The vehicle is immobilized sandwiched between the dwelling and the...
Panorama

Delivery Vehicles Transit Between Residences in Hessian Cölbe

Delivery Vehicles Transit Between Residences in Hessian Cölbe In the tiny Hesse town of an undisclosed area, a 25-year-old lorry driver faces a frustrating predicament: his GPS leads him astray, followed by an ill-timed maneuver in a confusing Y-junction, leaving him trapped between two residences. The recovery process might take

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

Which German corporations express apprehension towards Trump in the Oval Office, as suggested by...
Politics

Industrial entities in Germany anticipate potential unfavorable repercussions should Trump secure victory.

Industrial entities in Germany anticipate potential unfavorable repercussions should Trump secure victory. Numerous German industrial organizations express apprehension about potential drawbacks to their operations if Donald Trump gets elected as the US President in November. The Ifo Institute in Munich found that 44% of these companies share this apprehension. In

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public