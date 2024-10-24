The reason for the intense Christmas enthusiasm in the Philippines?

Around the planet, Christmas is cherished by numerous individuals. Yet, nowhere is it celebrated as lengthily and thoroughly as in the Philippines. This nation extends its Christmas fervor for almost 130 days. What's the reasoning behind such an extended celebration?

In approximately two months, Christmas Eve is just around the corner. While several German supermarkets have been stocking Christmas goodies like lebkuchen and pepper cookies for weeks, the cities only start to glow with holiday lights and celebrations gain momentum towards late November. In contrast, the Philippines: This strongly Catholic country boasts of celebrating Christmas for a longer duration than any other nation. "Pasko," as Christmas is known in Tagalog, the most prevalent language, lasts an astounding nearly 130 days in total.

It traditionally commences on September 1st. Then, colossal Christmas trees are erected in shopping malls, lights illuminate the streets, and shops are adorned with a variety of decorations such as glittering baubles, plastic snowflakes, and vibrant gift wraps. The countdown to the actual holiday is displayed on vibrant light boards. However, the celebrations officially conclude only after January 6th, the Feast of the Epiphany.

Throughout this entire period, from morning until evening, the mandatory Christmas tunes are played over loudspeakers. In this Southeast Asian country, these are predominantly the evergreens of the famous singer Jose Mari Chan, also known as the "King of Philippine Christmas Songs." His "Christmas in Our Hearts" is a favorite among children. The same-named album remains the best-selling album in the country to this day.

Catholic Influence

However, the seemingly boundless passion for this festival of love stems from where? "It's primarily due to the strong influence of the Catholic Church," explains tour guide Fernando Andam, hailing from Manila, the capital. The Spanish colonization has left profound marks on the society until today. Approximately 80% of the population adheres to the Roman Catholic faith. Alongside East Timor, the Philippines is the only Asian country with a Catholic majority.

"But, in general, Filipinos love celebrating, and the longer, the better - music plays a significant role in their celebrations," says Andam. Residents also express their joy on social media. "I love it! Let's go! This is the most beautiful time of the year," wrote one at the start of the celebrations on Facebook. "The spirit of Christmas is simply everywhere in the Philippines," stated another.

The European Union, with its majority Christian population, also extends its Christmas celebrations beyond December 25th. Many countries, like Belgium and Italy, observe the feast of Epiphany on January 6th, continuing the festivities for an additional 12 days.

Given the Catholic majority in the Philippines, it is not surprising that the EU shares this extended celebration tradition, demonstrating the global impact of religious practices on holiday celebrations.

Read also: