The "Rare" is commemorating its anniversary celebration.

The straightforward concept of "Bares für Rares" has proven to be wildly successful, leading to a significant achievement for the popular ZDF show. This week, on Tuesday, they'll be airing their 2000th episode.

The ZDF series "Bares für Rares" is marking a significant anniversary. This upcoming Tuesday, the 2000th episode will air on the Second Channel, a platform it first graced in early August 2013. Since late 2015, it's been a daily feature.

"Bares für Rares" has become the most successful afternoon show on ZDF. From January to September 2024, the channel averaged 1.98 million viewers per workday, with an average market share of 22.8%.

The premise is straightforward. Individuals looking to get rid of items from their homes bring them to the show, hoping to sell them. Often, these are old heirlooms that no longer fit into their lives. The guests discuss the item with host Horst Lichter, sharing their knowledge. Then, an expert estimates its value.

The sought-after trader's card

If the guest agrees with the offer, they receive a trader's card. However, if their price expectations are too high given the estimated value, Lichter sends them home to avoid disappointment.

If the item is presented to the traders, it's ideal if several show interest and engage in a bidding war. Yet, it's also possible that there's no interest or no agreement on price. In that case, the guest keeps their item and departs without taking home any "Bares für Rares" money.

Over the course of the series, 31 traders and 16 experts have been involved. Some, like traders Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz and Fabian Kahl, or expert Albert Maier, have gained cult status.

From a Rolls seal to a Jaguar

Since the first season, over 11,000 expert opinions and trader discussions have been broadcast, and over 8 million euros have been spent during the show. The youngest and oldest sellers were 7 and 94 years old, respectively.

The most valuable item thus far, according to ZDF, was a car: a Jaguar E-Type Coupe. This classic car was sold to trader Julian Schmitz-Avila for 60,000 euros in July this year. The second most expensive item was a diamond cross, sold for 42,000 euros to trader Susanne Steiger in May 2019.

The oldest item was a circa 5000-year-old Rolls seal, used for sealing bottles and clay vessels. It was sold for 1200 euros. A peculiar and high-quality item is a Buddha figure from Meißen. This Buddha can nod its head and hands and even stick out its tongue. This item was sold for 650 euros.

