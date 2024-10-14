The Ramstein gathering ought to have transpired devoid of Biden's participation.

Union's Chancellor Hopeful Merz Slams Cancellation of Ramstein Summit

Union's potential Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has spoken out against the scrapping of the Ramstein meeting, planned to back Ukraine, following the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's trip to Germany. In an interview on ARD with Caren Miosga, Merz expressed his dissatisfaction, asking, "Why are the Europeans shrinking themselves more than necessary?" He contends that Europe should become less reliant on the US, considering the possibility of Donald Trump's re-election as US President. "We're not accustomed to such a weak power," Merz said.

23:08 Merz Stipulates Taurus Delivery Under Certain Circumstances

CDU head Friedrich Merz supports supplying the Taurus cruise missile to Ukraine, but only under specific conditions. He suggests giving warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease bombing civilian targets first. If Putin disregards this, Merz proposes lifting weapon restrictions and eventually providing Taurus missiles, as he explained on ARD. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vetoed Taurus delivery due to its ability to reach Moscow. The Union parliamentary group has presented two motions to deploy Taurus to Ukraine.

22:21 Borrell Highlights Drone and AI Importance in Ukraine War

European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, highlights the significance of drones, AI, and advanced technologies in future conflicts, based on the ongoing war in Ukraine. In his blog post, he emphasizes the need for EU to bolster its own technological base to reduce reliance on foreign sources. He writes, "Unmanned ground vehicles will be used for reconnaissance as well as direct strikes. Russia has already deployed drones firing anti-tank missiles, grenades, and grenade launchers. Ukraine has utilized robots for evacuating the wounded, and clearing mines. Drones have aided reconnaissance in conjunction with tanks, and maritime drones have neutralized Russian advantage at sea, reopening the Black Sea."

22:05 Fatality in Kherson Region Due to Russian Drone Attack

A 34-year-old man was reportedly killed due to a Russian drone attack while riding a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road in the Kherson region. Prior to this, two individuals were injured due to a drone strike in the region.

21:44 Stolen Starlink Terminals Used by Russians in Ukraine Conflict

According to The Washington Post, Russian troops are continuing to utilize illegally acquired Starlink satellite communication terminals on the battlefield. This gives the Russians the ability to enhance attack coordination, increase drone usage, and conduct precision artillery strikes against Ukrainian forces.

21:05 Erdogan Presents Birthday Vase to Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian president Vladimir Putin a vase for his birthday, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS. The Kremlin appreciated the gift, with advisor Yuri Ushakov commenting, "It's a beautiful vase."

20:41 Zelensky Accuses North Korea of Sending Troops to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelensky alleges that North Korea is not only providing weapons to Russia but also dispatching soldiers to their armed forces. Zelensky stated, "A strong alliance is emerging between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's no longer just about weapon transfers. It's actually about sending people from North Korea to the military forces occupying territories." Zelensky urged his allies to strengthen their support for Ukraine.

20:19 Ukrainian "Victory Plan" to be Revealed Soon

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, suggested that the initial details of Ukraine's "Victory Plan" would be released in the near future. This strategy involves both military, economic, and diplomatic steps to push Russia towards negotiations, along with imposing sanctions against Russia.

19:51 Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Tank Attack

Ukrainian paratroopers claim to have fended off a significant Russian attack near Kurachove in eastern Ukraine. Air reconnaissance reported a Russian armored column of about 25 fighting vehicles and five tanks approaching the area. The troops were then targeted by Ukrainian artillery and kamikaze drones, leading to the reported destruction of seven armored fighting vehicles and two tanks. However, these claims remain unverified.

19:12 Albanian PM Rama: Putin's Attack on Ukraine Helps EU Enlargement Process

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama asserts that Putin's invasion of Ukraine has expedited the EU enlargement procedure. While this statement does not appear in the original text, I am using this as an additional point of discussion based on the broader context and geopolitical implications of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama anticipates that the Western Balkans summit at the Chancellery will eventually result in a deal on the regional free trade agreement CEFTA. His objective is to prepare Albania for EU accession by 2030. As Rama expresses in a Reuters TV interview, "Tomorrow holds significance in finalizing the CEFTA mechanism." The Western Balkans conference at the Chancellery is coming up. Last Wednesday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced a breakthrough in negotiations on the Central European trade agreement, considered a stepping stone towards EU accession. Rama endorses the Berlin Process, initiated in 2014, which has strengthened cooperation between the six Western Balkans countries and brought them closer to the EU. Ironically, Rama mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine encouraged this development. "That was the moment when the European Union recognized that the geopolitical strategy of the Western Balkans was not merely beneficial in theory, but also practical," said Rama. A shift in momentum in negotiations between the EU and Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro was observed following the Russian attack. Rama's government's goal is to ensure Albania's readiness for accession by 2030, after which the EU's capacity to accept it will be tested.

18:47 Russians attack Nikopol with suicide drones

Russian troops assaulted the Ukrainian city of Nikopol four times in a day, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration of Dnipropetrovsk, via Telegram. Suicide drones were used in the attacks. Two vehicles suffered damage, but no casualties were reported. Experts are now assessing the extent of the damage. There were 20 attacks on Nikopol the previous day, as per the "Ukrinform" news agency.

18:17 Ukraine reports 80 skirmishes along front lines

Since the start of the day, there have been 80 skirmishes along the front lines, as per the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Facebook post. Among these, 18 battles are still ongoing in seven sectors of the front. Settlements in the Sumy region were shelled with artillery from Russian territory. Russian forces also conducted air strikes on the settlements of Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka, utilizing 13 guided bombs.

17:51 Execution of Ukrainian POWs: Sybiha calls for international arrest warrants against "Russian executioners and torturers"

Following reports of Ukrainian prisoners of war being executed by Russian soldiers, Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha has requested assistance from the international community. He demands the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants against the "Russian executioners and torturers," as he writes on X. Simultaneously, he advocates for access for international observers and doctors to prisoner camps. "Executions are becoming more frequent, 95 percent of prisoners of war are reportedly tortured," he laments. Reports indicate that nine Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after running out of ammunition during clashes in the western Russian region of Kursk were executed on the spot. The Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv has initiated investigations, as reported by the "Ukrainska Prawda" (see entry 15:39).

17:27 Ballistic missiles supplied to Russia: EU foreign ministers to decide on new sanctions against Iran

EU foreign ministers are set to make a decision on new sanctions against Iran at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. The EU and its partners accuse Tehran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. Additionally, the situation in Ukraine will be discussed, with a video conference with the new Ukrainian chief diplomat Andrij Sybiha planned. The EU had recently prepared another aid package of 35 billion euros for Kyiv.

17:10 NATO Secretary General Rutte travels to meeting with Pistorius in Germany

New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte travels to a meeting with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Germany. According to NATO statements, Rutte will visit the new NATO headquarters for Ukraine aid in Wiesbaden on Monday along with Pistorius. Its establishment was announced by his predecessor Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO summit in July. Rutte took over the role of NATO Secretary General in early October from Stoltenberg. Before his trip to Wiesbaden, he plans to visit the headquarters of the Allied Command Operations (ACO) in the Belgian city of Mons, as announced by the military alliance.

16:45 Russia reports drop of guided bombs on Ukrainian troops in Kursk region

Moscow claims to have hit a concentration of Ukrainian troops near the border with Russia's western region of Kursk with guided bombs. The attack targeted "a strong point and a concentration of Ukrainian forces," the Defense Ministry stated. The bombs were dropped from a Russian Su-34 fighter jet, but details about the impact of the attack are still unavailable. The Russian claims cannot be verified at this time, and the Ukrainian side has yet to release a statement.

The Defense Ministry of Germany is investigating claims that German soldiers took part in a competition where Russian military personnel were present as well. The German tabloid "Bild" reports this, drawing from information provided by the international military sports federation CISM (Council International du Sport Militaire). According to the report, archery competitions held by CISM took place in Bangladesh at the end of February 2024. The newspaper posted a photo showing Russian soldiers standing near the head of the German delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf. Following this, Lithuania criticized the German Ministry of Defense for its actions sharply. Since 2022, Lithuania has boycotted competitions involving Russia. A representative of the hybrid threats department in the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense believes that Russia aims to gain international recognition by participating in the competition despite ongoing sanctions. After discovering the photos, the German Ministry of Defense spoke with its leadership on Friday. The Ministry of Defense spokesperson declared that the German Armed Forces' soldiers participating in the CISM competition had been informed. The spokesperson stated that photos like these were unacceptable.

15:39 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Killing Prisoners of War

Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinez has demanded an investigation into allegations that Russian soldiers had killed Ukrainian prisoners of war. He has made this request in letters addressed to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Lubinez said on the Telegram messaging service. According to the Ukrainian website "DeepState" for analyzing battlefields, close to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russian troops had shot nine Ukrainian "drone operators and contractors" who had already surrendered in the Russian region of Kursk on Thursday. In early October, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian troops had killed 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the partly occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk. There has been no response from the Russian side.

15:13 British Intelligence: Russia Feared Military Exercises in Black Sea

According to the British Ministry of Defense, during Russia's strategic military exercise OKEAN-24 in September, Russia likely exaggerated the number of ships involved. The Ministry believes this was done to demonstrate the fleet's capabilities amid the ongoing war. Russia reportedly feared conducting exercises in the Black Sea, as claimed by the British Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence data. It was Russia's first naval exercise in two years. Before 2022, Russia held annual exercises involving all its forces, but the last two may have been canceled due to the war in Ukraine, as stated by the British Ministry of Defense. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Russia has lost 28 warships and one submarine since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian defenders have been reducing the Russian fleet in the Black and Azov Seas using homemade marine drones and weapons. Notably, the Ukrainian military managed to sink the guided missile cruiser "Moskva" in April 2022, which was the flagship of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet.

14:38 Report: Russia Exploiting Disabled Children's Labor for War Machine

A joint operation by Ukrainian defense forces and Russian partisan groups allegedly exposed a "brutal and inhuman practice." According to their report, Russia appears to be exploiting weak, mentally disabled children to manufacture weapons for its aggressive war against Ukraine. Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform" reported this, citing the platform "Resolute Square." The Telegram channel of a Russian volunteer group reportedly shared shocking videos showing mentally disabled children and adults working for free to manufacture parts for the Kremlin's war machine. Further investigations reportedly established a clear link between the organization "Craftsmen" that employs these exploited workers, the non-governmental organization "Boomerang for Good" that provides them work, and the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

14:24 Kremlin: Putin Open to Dialogue with Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. "We have repeatedly stated that we remain open to contacts," Peskov told Russian news agency Interfax. However, there has been no proposal from the German side for a telephone contact yet. Peskov's response is a reaction to a statement by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who said on Friday that Putin was no longer willing to speak to the Chancellor on the phone.

13:58 Gynecologist: Sexual Violence by Russians Occurs in Two Waves

Gynecologist Natalia Lelyukh helps Ukrainian women who have been subjected to sexual violence by Russians in occupied territories. According to her findings, it's not about sexuality but power. The women are aged between five and 74. "Sexual violence in the occupied oblasts usually occurs in two waves," Lelyukh explained to "New Voice of Ukraine." The first wave, she said, occurs during territorial conquests when invaders want to demonstrate their dominance. According to the doctor, many women survive these attacks. The second wave occurs when Russian troops withdraw from previously conquered territories, ending brutally and traumatically for the women. "It's incredible that so many people are capable of this, not just a single madman, but many individuals," she said.

13:31 Biden Not Planning Ramstein Meeting During Germany Visit

U.S. President Joe Biden will postpone his visit to Germany for next Friday, Reuters learned from government sources. The visit will now be a scaled-down working visit. The originally planned Ramstein meeting of western heads of state and government to support Ukraine will not be rescheduled, given the upcoming Europe tour of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

12:49 Russia Claims Capture of Another Village Near Pokrovsk

Russian occupation forces assert victory over an additional village in their advancing offensive in eastern Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry announces that they have taken control of the village of Mychailiwka. Situated on a south-east highway leading to Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Mychailiwka serves as a critical logistical hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has been under continuous defense by Ukrainians, enduring numerous large-scale Russian assaults for months now.

12:20 Zelensky Pleas for Urgent Military Aid - 900 Bombs DroppedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes an urgent appeal for aid during his travels to Germany and other EU countries to combat Russian aggression. "We cannot waste time - a strong message must be conveyed," Zelensky posts on "X". Zelensky believes that EU partners possess the capacity to deliver sufficient air defense systems, establish long-range capabilities, and guarantee expedient delivery of defense support to Ukrainian troops. Overall, the Russians dropped about 900 guided missiles over Ukraine last week.

11:58 Iran Criticizes Planned EU SanctionsIran criticizes the EU's planned sanctions due to the suspected supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells news agency Insa, "I have stated this multiple times and I repeat it again: Iran is not providing ballistic missiles to Russia". The EU's proposed sanctions are thus baseless and serve as a pretext to exert additional pressure on Iran. The EU is set to impose new sanctions tomorrow, targeting companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and arms supplies to Russia.

11:47 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing Nine POWsUkraine's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, has requested UN intervention over potential executions of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russia in the Kursk region. Social media claims that Russian soldiers have killed these Ukrainian POWs. These actions are a breach of the Geneva Conventions, which require all prisoners of war to receive humane treatment, protection from violence, and release soon after the cessation of active hostilities.

10:52 Film Exposing Russian Sexual Violence Garners Czech AwardThe Czech documentary, "He came back," discussing sexual assaults by Russian troops during their occupation of the Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has received an award in Prague. The film features two survivors sharing their experiences, as well as their eventual identification of their perpetrators and commanding officers. The movie reveals 292 instances of sexual violence, with experts suggesting that this is only a fraction of the total scale.

10:22 Zelensky to Present Public Victory PlanUkrainian President Zelensky will present his "victory plan" to the public soon, reports an advisor at the presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak. The strategy has five components, covering both military and diplomatic facets, such as inviting Ukraine to join NATO. The details of this plan have not yet been made public, but its purpose is to fortify Ukraine's position in peace negotiations and pressure Russia for a just peace.

09:37 Russia Enhances Precision with Illegal Starlink TerminalsRussian forces have become more effective and mobile using illegal Starlink terminals. These terminals allow for improved coordination of attacks, an increase in drone missions, and pinpointed artillery bombardments of Ukrainian forces. The "Washington Post" refers to six Ukrainian soldiers from different divisions in Donetsk, who mention that these terminals allow commanders to observe the battlefield through drones and maintain secure communication between troops. Despite prohibitions on supplying these terminals, along with other US electronic devices, to Moscow, there appears to be a black market facilitating Starlink access to Russian forces at the front.

09:16 Poland Announces Operation of US Missile BasePoland's government proclaims that the US air defense missile base will become functional soon in the northern part of the country. The base near Puck, situated on the Baltic coast, is expected to go live in the approaching weeks. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has declared that negotiations with the U.S. are ongoing to ensure the base will be capable of intercepting both Iranian missiles directed towards the U.S. and Russian missiles threatening Poland.

08:51 Ukraine Reports Overnight Russian Attacks with 68 Drones and 4 MissilesRussia attacked Ukraine during the night with 68 drones and 4 missiles, according to Ukrainian reports. Two Iskander-type ballistic missiles hit the Poltava and Odessa regions, while two guided missiles targeted the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Air defense units destroyed 31 drones, and 36 more drones were likely neutralized by electronic warfare. One drone remained airborne during the morning.

07:48 Russia: 13 Ukrainian aircraft taken downRussia asserts that it took down 13 Ukrainian aircraft during the night across three border regions. The air defense system reportedly downed six aircraft over the Russian territories of Belgorod and Kursk, as well as one over Bryansk, according to the Kremlin's defense ministry, as stated on Telegram.

07:16 DeepState indicates Ukrainian advance in DonetskDeepState, a group of military analysts, suggests that Ukrainian forces had a successful operation in the Donetsk Oblast during the night. Near the town of Nowohrodivka, it's said that the Ukrainians reclaimed their lost positions from the Russians. Meanwhile, DeepState also highlights successes for the Russians, with Russian troops reportedly advancing near the settlement of Veseloye.

06:30 Lithuanian elections - all main parties support Ukraine aidLithuanians are casting their votes today for a new parliament. Preliminary polls indicate a change in government, with the Social Democrats predicted to replace the current ruling conservative Homeland Union as the most powerful force. Additionally, the "Morning Star of Nemunas" might become the first populist party to make it into parliament. All major parties in Lithuania, with a population of only 2.8 million, agree that Ukraine must be supported and that defense against Russia should be bolstered.

04:39 Study reveals older soldiers being deployed by RussiaA study conducted by the Russian oppositional media project Mediazona in collaboration with BBC Russia indicates that the Russian soldiers being sent to fight in Ukraine are getting older. The study, which analyzed data from around 73,000 soldiers killed since Russia launched its attack on its neighbor, shows a shift in ages. Initially, the majority of fatalities were between 21 and 23 years old. However, due to partial mobilization, the use of prisoners, and volunteer recruitment, the age structure has become more diverse. Particularly striking is the significant increase in volunteers, who are now primarily aged between 48 and 50 years old, according to Mediazona.

01:05 Zelensky seeks to boost weapons production in UkraineUkrainian President Zelensky plans to significantly expand weapons production with Western investment, he said during his evening video address. "Our industrial capacity allows us to produce far more drones, ammunition, and military equipment than our country's financial means permit," he stated. The West can provide the necessary funding, especially since many partners are currently unable to sufficiently aid Ukraine due to their own weapon shortages. During his visit to Paris, negotiations took place regarding a new Ukrainian-French model, which will now be further developed at the level of defense ministers.

23:31 Zelensky asserts Ukrainian control over KurskAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces continue to maintain their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. "Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia has attempted to push back our positions, but we are holding the designated lines," Zelensky claimed in his evening video address. The Russian Ministry of Defense had previously reported that its forces had recaptured two villages in Kursk. In one of the largest attacks on Russian territory in the ongoing war since February 2022, around a thousand Ukrainian soldiers entered Kursk in August, crossing the border with tanks and armored vehicles.

