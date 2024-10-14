The rally at Ramstein ought to have transpired in Biden's absence.

Union's Chancellor Hopeful Merz Slams Cancellation of Ramstein Meeting

Union's Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has voiced his disapproval towards the cancellation of the Ramstein meeting, which aimed to support Ukraine after the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. Merz expressed his wish to preserve this conference during an interview with Caren Miosga on ARD. He questioned, "Why are the Europeans shrinking themselves more than they are?" He further argued that Europe should strive for more self-reliance from the US, considering the possibilities of Donald Trump's re-election as US President. "That is no longer the powerful force we are accustomed to."

23:08 Merz Holds Back on Taurus Missile Delivery Under Certain Conditions

CDU leader Friedrich Merz will only approve the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine following a phased process. He advocated for giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a warning to cease bombing civilians. If Putin fails to comply, Merz proposed to first eliminate restrictions on the use of delivered weapons and then supply the Taurus missiles. He mentioned this during an interview with Caren Miosga on ARD. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused the supply of Taurus due to its range reaching Moscow. The Union parliamentary group had twice put forth a motion to provide Taurus to Ukraine.

22:21 Borrell Emphasizes Importance of Drones and AI in Ukraine War

The use of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and other advanced technologies has proven crucial in the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy. In his blog, Borrell wrote that the EU must invest in developing its technological capacity to avoid reliance on other nations. He pointed out that the war has provided an insight into the future of warfare: "Unmanned ground vehicles will perform tasks such as reconnaissance and direct attack. Russia has already deployed unmanned vehicles equipped with anti-tank missiles, grenades, and drones. Ukraine has utilized robots for evacuating the wounded and clearing explosives. Drones have successfully augmented tanks, and maritime drones have weakened Russia's naval advantage, enabling access to the Black Sea."

22:05 Fatal Casualty in Kherson Region Due to Russian Drone Strike

A civilian man in his 30s sustained fatal injuries as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Kherson region, as reported by the regional military administration on Telegram. Two injuries were previously reported due to a drone attack in the same area.

21:44 Stolen Starlink Terminals Utilized by Russian Forces in Ukraine

Russian troops continue to utilize illegally acquired Starlink satellite communication terminals in the warfront in Ukraine, despite U.S. efforts to halt the technology transfer, as per a report by "The Washington Post." The confiscated Starlink terminals enhance Russian command coordination, escalate drone deployment, and enable precise artillery fire against Ukrainian forces.

21:05 Erdogan Gifts Putin a Vase for His Birthday - Kremlin Pleased

According to TASS, the Russian state-run news agency, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian leader Vladimir Putin a vase for his 72nd birthday on October 7th. Erdogan delivered the gift ahead of their telephone conversation, which occurred on the same day, as shared by Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. "It's a beautiful vase," he commented.

20:41 Zelensky Accuses North Korea of Sending Personnel to Their Military Forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that North Korea is not just providing weapons but also sending personnel to Russia's military forces in Ukraine. He emphasized this in his evening address, urging his country's allies to reinforce their support. He highlighted the necessity of reinforcing the frontline, procuring more long-range capabilities, and providing critical supplies for the Ukrainian forces. "It's about increasing pressure on the aggressor to prevent a larger war," Zelensky concluded.

20:19 Ukraine's "Victory Plan" Will Be Revealed Soon

Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, revealed in an interview with ZDF that the initial details of Ukraine's "Victory Plan" will be disclosed in the upcoming days. This strategic plan involves military, diplomatic, and economic measures to prompt Russia to the negotiation table. It also includes sanctions against Russia.

19:51 Ukrainian Forces Repel Large-Scale Russian Attack Near Kurachove

Ukrainian paratroopers reportedly repelled a massive Russian attack close to Kurachove in eastern Ukraine. As per air reconnaissance, a Russian convoy consisting of about 25 armored fighting vehicles and five tanks was detected approaching. The Russian troop congregation was then annihilated by Ukrainian artillery and suicide drones, leading to the reported destruction of seven armored fighting vehicles and two tanks. However, the veracity of these claims remains uncertain at this juncture.

19:12 Albanian PM Rama Argues Putin Benefited EU Accession Process with Ukraine Conflict

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that the conflict in Ukraine has benefited Europe's enlargement process by propelling EU accession readiness, according to his address to the European Parliament. He considered Putin's actions as undesirable but beneficial for European integration.

Prime Minister Edi Rama hopes that the Western Balkans summit at the Chancellery will result in a deal on the regional free trade agreement CEFTA. He aims to prepare Albania for EU accession readiness by 2030. Rama stated, "Tomorrow will be significant in finalizing the CEFTA mechanism." In a Reuters TV interview, Rama spoke ahead of the Western Balkans conference at the Chancellery. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced a breakthrough in negotiations on the Central European trade agreement, which is perceived as a precursor to EU accession. Rama praised the Berlin Process, which began in 2014 and has improved cooperation between the six Western Balkan countries, bringing them closer to the EU. The Russian attack on Ukraine, according to Rama, further bolstered the EU's recognition of the Western Balkan's geopolitical strategy's importance. There's been a notable acceleration in negotiations between the EU and Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro since the Russian attack. Rama's government aims for Albania to be ready for accession by 2030, at which point the EU's ability to accept it will be evaluated.

18:47 Russians Bomb Nikopol with Kamikaze Drones

Russian forces attacked Nikopol four times with kamikaze drones, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration of Dnipropetrovsk, on Telegram. Two vehicles were damaged in the attacks, but no one was harmed. Experts are inspecting the extent of the damage caused. Nikopol was reportedly attacked 20 times the day before, according to "Ukrinform".

18:17 Ukraine Reports 80 Skirmishes Along the Front Lines

There have been 80 skirmishes along the front lines since the start of the day, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook. Eighteen of these clashes persist in seven sectors of the front. Border settlements in the Sumy region were shelled with artillery from Russian territory. The Russian military carried out air strikes on Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka using 13 guided bombs.

17:51 Ukrainian POWs Executed: Sybiha Requests International Involvement

Following reports of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers, Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha is seeking assistance from the international community. Sybiha appeals to the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants against "Russian executioners and torturers," and demands access for international observers and doctors to prisoner camps. Sybiha expresses concern that executions are becoming more common, with 95% of POWs reportedly tortured according to UN data. The background is reports of the execution of nine Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after running out of ammunition during battles in the Russian region of Kursk. They are believed to have been executed on the spot, according to Ukrainian media reports. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv has launched an investigation, as reported by "Ukrainska Prawda" among others.

17:27 EU to Impose New Sanctions on Iran for Supplying Ballistic Missiles to Russia

EU foreign ministers will approve new sanctions against Iran during a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. The EU and its partners accuse Tehran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. The situation in Ukraine will also be addressed with a planned video conference with new Ukrainian chief diplomat Andrij Sybiha. The EU has already approved another aid package of 35 billion euros for Kyiv.

17:10 New NATO Secretary General Rutte Visits Germany to Meet with Pistorius

New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Germany to meet with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. According to NATO, Rutte will visit the NATO aid headquarters for Ukraine in Wiesbaden on Monday along with Pistorius. Its establishment was announced by Rutte's predecessor Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO summit in July. Before his visit to Wiesbaden, Rutte plans to visit the Allied Command Operations (ACO) headquarters in the Belgian city of Mons, according to NATO.

16:45 Russia Claims Attack on Ukrainian Troops in Kursk Region with Guided Bombs

Moscow claims to have hit a Ukrainian troop concentration near the border with the western Russian region of Kursk with guided bombs. The attack targeted "a strong point and a concentration of Ukrainian forces," the defense ministry stated, without providing details on the attack's impact. The Russian claims cannot be verified independently at this time. There has been no response from the Ukrainian side yet.

The German Defense Ministry is currently investigating claims that German soldiers took part in a competition alongside Russian military personnel. According to "Bild" newspaper, this event was organized by the international military sports federation CISM (Conseil International du Sport Militaire) in Bangladesh during February 2024. The paper even shared a photo of Russian soldiers standing next to Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf, the head of the German delegation. Lithuania has strongly criticized Germany's defense ministry for participating in such events with Russian involvement, as they've been boycotting competitions with Russian participation since 2022. A representative of Lithuania's hybrid threats department believes that Russia aims to gain international recognition despite ongoing sanctions. The German Defense Ministry quickly responded to these accusations and held discussions about the issue with leadership. They reportedly informed the soldiers participating in the competition that such photos were unacceptable.

15:39 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Murdering Captured Soldiers

Ukraine's human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinez, has called for an investigation into allegations that Russian soldiers have murdered Ukrainian prisoners of war. He sent letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, expressing his concern about the incidents on the Telegram news service. According to the Ukrainian website "DeepState," Russian troops allegedly shot and killed nine Ukrainian drone operators and contractors who had already surrendered in Kursk, Russia. In October, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian troops killed 16 captive Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region. There has been no immediate response from the Russian side.

15:13 British Intelligence: Russia Fears Naval Exercises in Black Sea

The British Ministry of Defence suggests that Russia may have overstated the number of ships involved in its large-scale naval exercise OKEAN-24 in September 20XX. According to intelligence data, Russia was worried about conducting exercises in the Black Sea. The Russian Navy had not held a major exercise for two years prior to this event, as annual exercises with all forces were either cancelled or possibly postponed due to the conflict in Ukraine. Since the beginning of its invasion, Russia has reportedly lost 28 warships and one submarine. Ukrainian defenders have managed to reduce the Russian fleet in the Black and Azov Seas with homemade marine drones and weapons, including sinking the missile cruiser "Moskva" in April 2022.

14:38 Report: Russia Exploiting Disabled Children for War Effort

A joint investigation by Ukrainian defense forces and Russian partisan groups has uncovered a disturbing practice. Allegedly, mentally disabled children and adults in Russia are being exploited for free labor in the production of parts for the Kremlin's war machine. Shocking videos recently surfaced on a Russian volunteer group's Telegram channel, showing these individuals working under extremely poor conditions. Further investigations have linked this organization "Craftsmen" to the non-governmental organization "Boomerang for Good" and Russian President Vladimir Putin's office.

14:24 Kremlin: Putin Open to Talks with Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to having a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to spokesman Dmitri Peskov. Despite Putin's stated openness to dialogue, there has been no invitation for a phone call from the German side as of yet.

13:58 Gynecologist: Russian Sexual Violence Occurs in Two Waves

Gynecologist Natalia Lelyukh treats Ukrainian women who have been victims of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers in the occupied territories. Lelyukh explains that the violence isn't driven by sexuality, but rather power. Women between the ages of 5 and 74 have reported being subjected to these attacks. Sexual violence in the occupied territories typically occurs in two waves, according to Lelyukh. The first wave occurs during territorial conquests, as invaders seek to assert their dominance. Many women are able to survive these attacks. The second wave takes place when Russian troops retreat from previously occupied territories, ending in a traumatic and brutal manner for the women. "It's incredible that so many people are capable of such acts, not just a single madman but many individuals," said Lelyukh.

13:31 Biden Not Planning Ramstein Meeting During Germany Visit

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Germany next week, with the original planned Ramstein meeting of western heads of state and government to support Ukraine being postponed. Instead, Biden will conduct a scaled-down working visit to Germany, given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's planned Europe tour.

Russian troops have allegedly seized another village in eastern Ukraine, as per reports. The village of Mychailiwka, situated on a southeastern highway from Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, has fallen under Russian control, as per Moscow's defense ministry declaration. Strategically important for Ukraine due to its usage as a logistics hub, Mychailiwka has witnessed Ukrainian forces managing to defend Pokrovsk against numerous Russian attacks for several months.

12:20 Zelensky Pleads for Urgent Military Aid - 900 Bombs Dropped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging for immediate military aid following his meetings with Germany and other European Union countries. In his post on "X," Zelensky demands swift action, stating, "We must send a clear message." He further contends that Ukraine's allies are capable of providing the required number and quality of air defense systems, ensuring sufficient long-range capabilities, and facilitating timely delivery of defense aid to Ukraine's troops. Last week, Russian forces dropped approximately 900 guided bombs on Ukraine.

11:58 Iran Condemns Proposed EU Sanctions Iran strongly criticizes the planned EU sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for receiving ballistic missiles. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserts, "Iran is not providing ballistic missiles to Russia," during an encounter with news agency Insa. Any EU sanctions initiated in light of these claims are unfounded and serve as a justification for further pressure on Iran, according to Araghchi. The EU is set to impose fresh sanctions the following day, targeting companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and delivering weapons to Russia.

11:47 Ukraine Suspects Russia of Executing Nine POWs The Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, has appealed to the UN on account of the potential execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war. Reportedly, social media allegations of Russians executing these prisoners in the Kursk region have surfaced. Any such actions would represent a breach of Geneva Conventions, stating that prisoners of war must be treated humanely and protected from violence, intimidation, insults, and public inquiry. According to these rules, prisoners must be released and repatriated without delay after the cessation of active hostilities.

10:52 Film Exposing Russian Sexual Violence Wins Award The documentary "He came back," which reveals sexual transgressions committed during the Russian occupation of the Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has won a Czech film prize. Featuring accounts from two survivors, the film highlights their experiences and the means by which they managed to identify their attackers and superior officers. A reenactment of the crime in the Donetsk-occupied area is also included in the film. A reported 292 instances of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence were uncovered through this film, with experts suggesting that this number constitutes only a tiny fraction of the overall count.

10:22 Zelensky to Present Victory Plan to Public Ukrainian President Zelensky is set to reveal his "Victory Plan" to the public within a few days, as per information from an advisor to the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak. The plan encompasses both military and diplomatic components and aims to bolster Ukraine's negotiating position while pressuring Russia for a just peace, claims Kyiv. The specifics of the plan are yet to be published.

09:37 Russia Benefits from Illegal Starlink Terminals Russian forces have reportedly enhanced their precision and maneuverability with the assistance of illegal Starlink terminals. These terminals allow the troops to coordinate attacks more effectively, conduct more drone missions, and direct precise artillery fire against Ukrainian soldiers. From the accounts of six Ukrainian soldiers hailing from various units in Donetsk, these terminals enable commanders to access real-time drone images of the battlefield and facilitate secure communication between troops. US regulations prohibit the sale of Starlink terminals and other electronics to Moscow; however, an illicit Starlink market has surfaced, enabling the terminals to reach Russian forces in the combat zone.

09:16 Poland Agrees to Establish US Missile Base The Polish government has announced the upcoming establishment of a US air defense missile base in the northern part of the country. The base near Puck on the Baltic coast is expected to become operational within the coming weeks, according to reports. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has revealed that Poland is also negotiating with the US to ensure that the missile defense systems can intercept not only Iranian missiles escaping towards the US, but also Russian missiles approaching Poland.

08:51 Ukraine Reports Overnight Russian Attacks with 68 Drones Russia launched attacks against Ukraine during the night, according to reports, using 68 drones and four missiles. Two Iskander-type ballistic missiles reportedly struck the Poltava and Odessa regions, as per Ukrainian air force statements on Telegram. Two guided missiles were fired at the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, and two ballistic missiles targeted the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Anti-aircraft units reportedly shot down 31 drones, while 36 drones are believed to have been thwarted by electronic warfare. One drone was still in flight at dawn.

08:17 Ukraine: Enemy Sustains 1300 Casualties in Past 24 Hours The Ukrainian General Staff reports a total of 1300 casualties on the Russian side within the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of fatalities and injuries suffered by the Russian forces since the onset of the war in February 2022 now stands at around 669,000. Additionally, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were destroyed, the General Staff reports. The General Staff also confirms 45 Russian drones downed during this period.

07:48 Russia: 13 Ukrainian drones downed Russia claims to have brought down 13 Ukrainian drones throughout the night across three border regions. Russia's air defense neutralized six drones over the Russian territories of Belgorod and Kursk, along with one drone in the Bryansk region, as per the Russian Defense Ministry's announcement on Telegram.

07:16 DeepState report: Ukrainian advance in Donetsk DeepState, a group of military analysts, reports Ukrainian forces making strategic gains in the Donetsk Oblast during the night. Near Novohrodivka, the Ukrainians allegedly took back their lost territories from the Russians. Meanwhile, DeepState also reports Russian victories in the region, with troops advancing near Veseloye.

06:30 Lithuanian election: All major parties support Ukraine aid Citizens of Lithuania are casting their votes today for a new parliament. Surveys suggest a government change is imminent, with the Social Democrats favored to replace the current Homeland Union as the most influential party. Additionally, the "Morning Star of Nemunas" may become the first populist party to enter the parliament for Lithuania, a Baltic state with a population of just 2.8 million. The major political parties operating in Lithuania collectively endorse continued support for Ukraine and border security bolstering against Russia.

04:39 Study on casualty rate: Russia deploys aging soldiers to war According to data from Russian opposition media project Mediazona in partnership with BBC Russia, the soldiers Russia deploys to Ukraine have grown older since Russia invaded Ukraine. Journalists divulged data of nearly 73,000 soldiers killed since Russia's entry into the neighboring country. In the war's initial six months, most losses were among those aged 21 to 23. However, the consistent use of mobilized soldiers, prisoners, and volunteers has led to a shift in age demographics. Notably, among volunteers, the majority were within the ages of 48 and 50, according to Mediazona.

01:05 Zelensky seeks to boost weapons production in Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advocates for substantial growth in weapons production with Western investments. "Our industrial capability allows us to generate far more drones, ammunition, and weaponry than Ukraine's financial resources can facilitate," he stated in his evening video address. The West could offer funds, as many partners currently find it difficult to lend aid to Ukraine due to their own weaponry deficits. During his visit to Paris, he discussed a new Ukrainian-French collaborative model, which is now being explored at the ministerial level.

23:31 Zelensky affirms Ukrainian defense in Kursk According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces are maintaining their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. "Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia has attempted to push back our positions, nonetheless we are holding our designated lines," he said in his evening video address. The Russian Ministry of Defense had earlier claimed that its forces had recaptured two villages in Kursk. In August, approximately a thousand Ukrainian soldiers entered Kursk in one of the most significant incursions into Russian territory since the start of the war in February 2022, crossing the border with tanks and armored vehicles.

