- The Railways Department will distribute train tickets to youthful individuals.

Young individuals in Saxony have another chance to secure train passes for a tour across Europe. The Ministry of Europe has declared that 700 Interrail tickets will be distributed among individuals aged 18 to 27. Notably, 250 of these passes are earmarked for apprentices. From March to November 2025, the fortunate winners can explore Europe independently or in pairs, utilizing train travel. An additional financial incentive of 250 euros is also offered.

As Minister of Europe, Katja Meier from the Greens party, put it, "One of the most remarkable accomplishments in European history is the ability to travel, learn, or work collectively without restrictions." The "Saxorail" initiative, introduced in 2022, aims to enable young people to immerse themselves in "Europe's diverse offerings" more fully. From September 15 to October 15, aspiring participants can register online for the lottery. Last year, there were 3,200 applications for the Interrail passes.

After the successful launch of the "Saxorail" initiative, many aspiring travelers have shown interest in visiting Europe. This interest is evident in the high number of applications for the Interrail passes, with over 3,200 applications last year, including for destinations like Dresden. The Interrail passes, which are part of the Saxorail initiative, offer young individuals an opportunity to explore Europe at an affordable cost.

