- The quartet of Kroos, Wirtz, Hummels, and Rüdiger are up for consideration for the Ballon d'Or award.

Following his retirement from professional football, Toni Kroos might secure the coveted Golden Ball accolade. The ex-Germany national team member shares the nomination for the Ballon d'Or with his previous Real Madrid teammate Antonio Rüdiger, Florian Wirtz from double-champion Bayer Leverkusen, and former Dortmund player Mats Hummels, whose move to AS Roma in Italy was announced on a Wednesday.

In the ladies' category, German nationals Lea Schüller, Giulia Gwinn, and Sjoeke Nüsken have made the list as well.

These individuals are part of the 30 distinguished nominees for this prestigious honor, given out by UEFA and the renowned French football publication "France Football." The award ceremony is scheduled for October 28 in Paris.

Last year's winner, Lionel Messi, who claimed the Copa América with Argentina this year and holds an impressive eight Golden Ball titles, is not in contention this time. The same goes for Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, marking the first time since 2003 that neither superstar is up for the award.

Tough competition awaits the Germans

Kroos' Champions League victory with Real Madrid this year and his highly publicized return to the German national team after a nearly three-year hiatus saw him retire from football following Germany's Euro 2020 quarter-finals exit at the age of 34. Other notable men's nominees include Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, England's Harry Kane from Bayern Munich, and Nico Williams from the Spanish European champions.

In the women's category, Bayern Munich's Schüller and Gwinn, as well as Chelsea's Nüsken, will face competition from previous year's winner Aitana Bonmati from Barcelona and others.

For the coach of the year award, Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen, Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid's Champions League-winning team, Pep Guardiola from Manchester City, and European champion Luis de la Fuente are contenders.

FC Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel (19) and Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel (goalkeeper) find themselves on the list of nominees for best young player and goalkeeper, respectively.

The men's football team of the year shortlist includes Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and FC Girona.

Presented annually by "France Football," the Ballon d'Or has been a tradition since 1956. This year, UEFA oversees the prestigious award, separate from FIFA's World Player of the Year award, which continues to be organized by FIFA. Between 2010 and 2015, the World Player of the Year was awarded in collaboration between FIFA and "France Football" as the Golden Ball.

