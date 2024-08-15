- The publisher of "Compact" wants to make politics mandatory

The publisher of the far-right magazine "Compact", Jürgen Elsässer, demands that politics compensate for the damage caused by the ban order of the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI). "The lower limit of the economic damage is around 320,000 euros. That's the turnover in four weeks that we couldn't realize because we were no longer operational and shut down," Elsässer said in Potsdam. "That could certainly go higher, and we will hold the government and the BMI liable for every cent."

The Federal Administrative Court temporarily lifted the ban on the far-right "Compact" magazine ordered by Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). Its publisher, Elsässer, took a position on the decision on Thursday afternoon in the Brandenburg state parliament alongside the AfD state parliamentary faction.

AfD politician Berndt: Want to get the money back

Faction leader Christoph Berndt said in Potsdam: "We will use every opportunity we have to get back the lost money." According to AfD, the ban also caused damage to the party because there were contracts with "Compact" for stages for the election campaign. Berndt put the damage at a five-figure sum.

"Compact" maker Elsässer hopes to quickly get back seized items such as computers, phones, and equipment for a TV studio. "As for resuming work, we are still empty-handed at the moment." One of the lawyers for "Compact", Laurens Nothdurft, said that initial legal appeals have been filed to lift seizures and make the return of equipment and products possible.

Elsässer spoke of a "witch hunt" that began in Brandenburg. The state's Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Potsdam was the first authority to classify "Compact" as securely right-wing extremist. AfD faction leader Berndt said that Brandenburg's head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution should be removed from office.

