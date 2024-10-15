The prominent NFL event is set to return to Atlanta once more.

The 62nd edition will be staged at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the domain of the Atlanta Falcons.

"This is a massive privilege for Atlanta and Georgia to be chosen as the host for Super Bowl LXII," stated Arthur Blank, the Falcons' owner and chairperson.

"Mercedes-Benz Stadium was constructed with the capacity to host the largest global sporting events, and I assure you, many share my sentiment when I express our pride in bringing it back to Atlanta in 2028 and building upon the success of Super Bowl LIII in 2019."

The New England Patriots claimed their sixth Super Bowl victory in Atlanta, triumphing over the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in 2019.

Tom Brady completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards. The majority of these yards were received by wide receiver and the game's MVP, Julian Edelman, who ended with 10 catches for 141 yards.

"Atlanta excels at the big," remarked Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens at Tuesday's press conference. "It appears we're making another significant announcement about something monumental each time I look, which is a testament to Atlanta's ascension as the southern sports capital, and in my opinion, the nation's overall sports capital."

This will be the fourth occasion the city will stage the league's most significant game and the second time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Famous for its hospitality and vibrant sports and entertainment scene, Atlanta is a prime spot for world-class events and a suitable candidate for Super Bowl 62," commented NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement.

"Arthur Blank has been a pivotal figure in the Atlanta community, playing a key role in spearheading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city."

Super Bowl LIX (59) is scheduled for February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will host Super Bowl LX (60) in 2026, while SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will serve as the venue for Super Bowl LXI (61) in 2027.

