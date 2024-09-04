- The progress of the recovery operation for the freighter named Verity has been generally uneventful.

Progress in retrieving the front part of the submerged freighter "Verity" is almost complete. At 10:00 PM on Tuesday, the process of lifting the front part commenced, as a representative from the Waterways and Shipping Directorate communicated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday. "The operation ran smoothly. At present, arrangements are being made to lower the front part onto the transport vessel."

The wreck was divided into two halves beneath the water's surface for the retrieval. On Friday, one of Europe's mightiest floating cranes hoisted the ship's rear, or back, from the water.

The motor vessel "Verity," carrying a crew of seven, encountered a collision with the "Polesie" product carrier in the German Bight on October 24, 2023. The incident site is situated southwest of the high-seas isle of Helgoland. Post-collision, the 91-meter-long "Verity" submerged. Authorities speculate that five of the seven sailors meeting their demise in the mishap, while the remaining three remain unaccounted for.

The retrieval operation is taking place near the island of Langeoog, given its close proximity to the German Bight. Once the front part of the "Verity" is successfully lifted, it will be transported to a safe location for further assessment.

Read also: