Crisis in black-yellow - The prodigal son is on his way: BVB wants to get Jadon Sancho back, but the problems remain

Borussia Dortmund's media department posted pictures from Dortmund airport on social media on Wednesday. They show BVB' s professional players and coach Edin Terzic signing autographs for fans before boarding the plane to the training camp in Marbella. It can be assumed that some supporters did not recognize two people from the entourage because they themselves are still too young to have consciously experienced Nuri Sahin and Sven Bender. Sahin and Bender left BVB in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

Now they have returned and are to help Terzic as assistant coach to lead the team out of the crisis. Dortmund are also relying on a former player to strengthen the squad: Jadon Sancho. The Englishman is said to be on his way. It is considered certain that the loan deal with Manchester United will go through and that the 23-year-old professional will return for six months.

It would be the return of a prodigal son. The highly talented Sancho played for BVB from 2017 to 2021. Here he matured into an absolute top player and an international. His record over the four years is impressive. In 137 competitive matches, he scored 50 goals and provided 65 assists. He was so good that he moved to Manchester United for 85 million euros. It was the second-highest transfer fee in the club's history.

Jadon Sancho to fill the void he himself left behind

Sancho is expected to fill the void that he himself left in the winger position (usually on the left). His successors Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen have rarely impressed. The equally talented Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is too young to be a real pillar of the team. Sancho should help to strengthen the weak offense.

There are still a lot of ifs and buts. Sancho never really took off at Manchester United. Most recently, he fell out with coach Eric ten Hak, who kicked him out of the team. Sancho has not played a game for four months. He had previously lost his place in the national team due to poor performances. Nevertheless, BVB are relying on the return effect, as they did with Sahin and Bender.

There is an urgent need for action: BVB are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga after a very poor first half of the season, 15 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. At the moment, Dortmund's aim is to turn things around, take advantage of their good starting position in the Champions League and secure qualification for the top flight again next season.

Relatively risk-free

The upcoming Sancho deal appears to make sense because it is relatively risk-free and could be a win-win situation for both sides. For Sancho, it's all about his career. If he wants to find a new club in the summer (or stay in Dortmund), he has to offer himself. At the same time, BVB is not taking any financial risks. According to the English media, the total package for the loan deal should be less than five million euros. If Sancho recaptures his former form, he would be a real bargain.

However, his potential return will not be enough to tackle the serious structural problems of the squad, which is understaffed in some areas. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl wants to make further transfers in order to correct his misguided transfer policy from the summer. Sahin and Bender are supposed to support the coach in order to repair the damaged relationship with parts of the team. But that is the biggest problem they have in Dortmund: The coach and sporting director are tarnished. Whether two assistants can help remains questionable to say the least. And whether Sancho can summon up his old qualities in a team in crisis is also questionable.

Sources:"kicker","Sportbild"

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de