The probable solution to the enigma surrounding Mr Stegen's injury might be concealed in the fog.

The recent injury of Marc-André ter Stegen has brought chaos to the newly announced pecking order in the German goalkeeping squad. The question now is, who will take charge between the posts for the national team in the near future? Some experts believe the answer lies in Stuttgart.

Alexander Nübel might have finally moved past his past disappointments. His temporary exclusion from the national team squad and missing out on the home European Championship; all seem like distant memories now. After all, he's back in Julian Nagelsmann's team and has a chance to become the top man.

The injury of Marc-André ter Stegen has opened up an unprecedented opportunity for a new face in the German goalkeeping position, sparking numerous discussions about the best way to fill this gap. Former national goalkeeper Andreas Köpke suggested in an interview with the Munich "Merkur/tz" that "a young goalkeeper could be thrown in now." In his opinion, "only Alexander Nübel would come into question at the moment."

Lothar Matthäus also shares this sentiment, writing in his Sky column that he "mostly thinks Nübel" is the solution. His impressive performances in the Bundesliga and his high-level performances in the Champions League have made him one of the league's best goalkeepers. Matthäus is confident that Nübel has the capabilities to become the German number one.

Nübel has a strong chance in a potential match-up

His superior performances in the Bundesliga and his consistently high level in the Champions League give Nübel a strong chance against second-choice goalkeeper Oliver Baumann in a potential duel. Add to that the fact that Nübel, who turns 28 next Monday, is six years younger than Baumann.

When it comes to Nagelsmann's selection of the squad for the international matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina (11 October) and the Netherlands (14 October), his decision will send a clear message. Particularly if it's in favor of Nübel.

Maier suggests a World Cup perspective

Sepp Maier believes that Nübel offers a promising perspective for the number one position at the 2026 World Cup. With good performances, he could firmly secure his position and even have time to recover from any setbacks. If ter Stegen is out until May, he will miss six international matches, with the possibility of two more at the beginning of June. It's always a question whether a 32-year-old can return to his former form after such a severe injury.

Nübel, like Baumann, has yet to represent the national team. However, Maier thinks that he needs to be "prepared for the task" if selected. In a surprising turn of events, Maier suggested that "Manuel Neuer will not be replaced." According to him, "bringing Neuer back would be the best solution now. Then, Nübel would have to play backup again."

Despite the strong competition, Nübel's impressive performances with VfB Stuttgart have positioned him as a contender for the German national team, raising questions about the goalkeeper position after ter Stegen's injury. The recent success of VfB Stuttgart, in which Nübel plays a pivotal role, could significantly influence Nagelsmann's decision during the international matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Netherlands.

