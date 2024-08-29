- The principal patron continues to stand by 1. FC Cologne

B-league squad 1. FC Köln and principal backer Rewe have sealed an early renewal of their agreement. The partnership, initially slated to wrap up on June 30, 2025, has been prolonged for an additional three years, extending it to 2028. The side hailing from the Rhine area made this announcement. Rewe Group has been linked with the club since 2003, becoming the primary sponsor in 2007 and the kit sponsor soon after. As FC's managing director Markus Rejek puts it, "There hasn't been a main and kit sponsor who's stayed with the FC this long throughout its entire existence, and few logos have graced German professional football for as long."

