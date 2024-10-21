The principal officer of Russian intelligence met his demise via forceful blows from a hammer.

In Russia, as reported by Ukraine's military intelligence service HUR, a Russian fighter pilot named Dmitri was discovered deceased on a Sunday morning in an apple orchard in Suponevo, a village in the Bryansk region. It appears that he was brutally murdered with a hammer, as his body bore severe head injuries.

Dmitri held the position of chief of staff for a Russian air squadron stationed at Shaikowka airbase in Kaluga, where he piloted Tu-22M3 bombers. HUR alleges that Dmitri played a role in missile attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine during Russia's invasion. One of these attacks targeted the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, resulting in 22 fatalities and numerous injuries in June 2022. At the time, the center was reportedly packed with around 1000 people.

Furthermore, HUR claims that Dmitri was responsible for a missile strike on a residential building in Dnipro in January 2023, resulting in the tragic loss of 46 Ukrainian civilians, including six innocent children. The Ukrainian military intelligence service does not take credit for the incident but firmly states that "every war crime will meet its justice."

