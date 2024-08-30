- The primary topic under consideration involves the upcoming fate of the European Union.

The inaugural away game in the Bundesliga as head coach for Julian Schuster wasn't exactly a walk in the park. Consequently, he wasn't making any grand declarations against FC Bayern Munich. Schuster, now coaching SC Freiburg, acknowledged the "massive talent" of Bayern, before their clash on Sunday (5:30 PM/DAZN). He deemed it a "serious test." However, Freiburg was entering this challenge with a boost of confidence. Their 3:1 victory over VfB Stuttgart to begin the new Bundesliga season had left a mark. They aimed to solidify this now.

Steadfastness amidst pressure

"There were elements in our performance against the league's runners-up a week ago that wouldn't fail to impress," Schuster observed about his team's display. Freiburg had managed to turn an early deficit into a lead and maintained a comfortable lead throughout. Maintaining a level of control even when the opposition had possession and exhibiting resilience under pressure - these were key elements, according to Schuster. In Munich, this could be more significant than elsewhere. Naturally, Bayern would strive to seize control and dominate. But Freiburg felt ready.

"I do have a few recollections of playing in Munich. I don't want this weekend to bring back those memories," Schuster shared, as he replaced long-time SC coach Christian Streich in the summer. As a player, he had never triumphed against Bayern. In 11 encounters, there were 10 losses and one draw. Even when Freiburg defeated Bayern 2:1 in May 2015, Schuster was sidelined. He sought to break this personal losing sequence now.

Bayern still grappling with transition

Schuster also acknowledged the new coach at Bayern, Vincent Kompany, and certain national players joining the preseason preparations late - he was cognizant of this. "Some things are yet to find their place," he said about their opposition. Is it an advantage to face Bayern so early in the season? "Over the years, I've learned not to put too much stock in such factors," Schuster responded.

In goal for Freiburg once more would be Florian Müller. Noah Atubolu's return was drawing nearer. The 22-year-old underwent an appendectomy at the beginning of August. Atubolu was making "good progress," Schuster reported. Similarly, Matthias Ginter. The defender had some playing time against Stuttgart despite his Achilles tendon issues. He could potentially see more action against Bayern.

