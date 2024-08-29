- The primary suspension bridge in Bremen will be temporarily unavailable from November.

The primary bridge in Bremen, spanning the Weser, will undergo a multi-month shutdown commencing in November. Commencing on the 4th of November, renovation work on the Bürgermeister-Smidt-Bridge is projected to wrap up between February or March 2025, as per the city's construction and traffic department's estimation.

This closure will impact motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, as well as buses and trams, which won't have cross-bridge access during the construction phase. The city's authorities have announced adjustments to the public transport network and schedules in response. Most buses are anticipated to halt at the Weser, while two specific lines will detour using alternate bridges.

Transport Senator Ralph Baumheier (SPD) stated, "Though the full closure undeniably poses a significant hurdle for all road users, it's unfortunately inevitable to preserve the bridge's safety and functionality."

Serving as the connector between the old town and the new town in Bremen's heart, the Bürgermeister-Smidt-Bridge spans the Weser. Late last year, structural engineers detected a safety concern, which was temporarily mitigated by adding supplementary weights. Now, extensive repairs are in order. Regrettably, even after rehabilitation, the bridge's service life will be limited.

The closure of the Bürgermeister-Smidt-Bridge, which is a crucial railway crossing, will influence train schedules during the renovation period. Moreover, the Railways administration has been advised to reroute trains using alternative routes to ensure smooth transportation.

