The primary representative of Iran's terrorist connections is absent.

Iran is currently having difficulties locating their main point of contact for various militant organizations, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen. According to two high-ranking Iranian security officials who spoke to Reuters, the head of Iran's Quds Brigades, Esmail Kaani, has disappeared following Israeli air strikes in Beirut. The Quds Brigades is the foreign operations division of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Kaani's predecessor, Qassem Soleimani, met his end in a US drone strike in Baghdad back in 2020.

One of the sources claimed that Kaani was in the Dahiye suburb of southern Beirut on the day of the air attacks, specifically on Thursday. However, there's no evidence that Kaani had met with a high-ranking Hezbollah commander, Haschem Safieddine, who too has gone missing. It's worth mentioning that the Israeli military has not confirmed whether Kaani was indeed killed in the attacks.

Israeli military spokesperson, when asked about Kaani's status, simply stated that the full results of the attacks were still being assessed. Israel has been conducting air raids on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut recently, and it's unclear who was present during these attacks.

The disappearance of Esmail Kaani has sparked discussions about a potential War with Israel, given his significant role in Iran's Quds Brigades and Israel's recent air raids in Beirut. The absence of both Kaani and Haschem Safieddine from their respective positions could potentially escalate tensions between Iran and Israel.

