The Primary Advisor to the British Prime Minister steps down following the disclosure of their BBC earnings.

Reportedly, Gray decided to step down from her role as Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Keir Starmer due to the attention her position was receiving, as per statements made to the PA news agency. Gray, a prominent figure who had served under Starmer for nearly a year, first as opposition leader and then as head of the Labour Party, had been at the center of controversy following a BBC report that suggested she was earning more than the Prime Minister herself.

Gray had overseen the investigations into the "Partygate" scandal, a series of parties held at the government headquarters during lockdown. Her report on leadership flaws led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rumors circulated that Gray believed she ought to be directly involved in all matters and acted as a sort of de facto Deputy Prime Minister. Adding fuel to the fire was the revelation of her substantial salary, currently at 170,000 pounds (approximately 203,000 euros), which was significantly higher than Starmer's annual earnings of 166,786 pounds (approximately 199,000 euros). After her departure, Morgan McSweeney, an advisor to Starmer, would assume the position of Chief of Staff.

Gray often walked past the Street leading to 10 Downing Street, where her office was located. Despite her high salary, some critics argued that she should have lived within her means on the Street where many residents worked multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Read also: