The previous powerhouse is causing chaos at the ski carnival.

The anticipation is high as to whether Marcel Hirscher, the renowned ski athlete, will rejoin the World Cup scene at the beginning of the season in Sölden this coming Sunday. His decision remains a mystery, and the eight-time overall World Cup champion remains tight-lipped about his plans. This news is causing a stir, as Felix Neureuther, Hirscher's long-time companion, calls it a "massive development."

Will he or won't he? The question on everyone's lips as to whether Hirscher, aged 35, will tackle the famed Rettenbachferner in the first giant slalom of the year, or choose to wait a while longer, remains unanswered. Hirscher must make his choice soon. One thing is for sure: the return of this eight-time overall World Cup champion is electrifying the skiing world.

"A massive story" is the comeback of his age-old adversary and friend, as Neureuther puts it. Hirscher is "certainly one of those characters and focal points that we desperately need." In the realm of alpine skiing, there have been few influential personalities lately. Marco Odermatt, the Swiss, is increasingly catching the public's eye, while Mikaela Shiffrin, the US dominatrix, has garnered appeal beyond the sport. The return of a Hirscher, with 67 World Cup victories, two Olympic, and seven World Championship gold medals, is just what's needed at the moment.

Experts are in agreement that Hirscher will only return to the competition if he feels truly in his element. His recent remarks have raised doubts. He mentioned that he would be about four seconds off the top 15 and expressed his regret over the reduced amount of snow training due to illness. These statements suggest a less promising start for Sölden, certainly.

A humble-bragging Hirscher?

Could the former exceptional athlete be intentional in underestimating his prospects to suppress expectations? According to Neureuther, "He's always been a bit of a humble-bragger." This strategy may alleviate pressure from Hirscher, as Neureuther asserts.

Hirscher last competed in 2019. Neureuther explains, "Since Hirscher has been away for so long, he must reacquire all his foundations from scratch, and in a short timeframe." Apart from skiing, an immense amount of attention goes into materiel tuning. Neureuther hopes that Hirscher will be able to reclaim his position among the elite. "It will take a great deal of effort and a bit of fortune," he added.

Loyalty towards Hirscher despite national change

Hirscher, known for his tinkering tendencies, now represents his own brand, Van Deer. He will no longer ski for Austria but for the Netherlands, his mother's birthplace. It remains to be seen whether the crowds will continue to cheer for him with their Austrian flags as before. However, one thing is certain: Hirscher is excited for the World Championships in the Austrian town of Saalbach-Hinterglemm in February. "It will be fantastic," he said, vowing to work hard and seize this opportunity. The comeback is only planned for a single season, and the World Championships could well be Hirscher's final significant milestone as an active skier, which he terms his "heart project."

Upon his return to the World Cup, Hirscher profits from a change in the rules instated by the FIS. Athletes aiming to return from retirement can request a wildcard from the international skiing federation to bypass qualifying races below the World Cup level. However, the criteria are rigorous, and only the most exceptional athletes can meet them. And who better fits this category than Hirscher?

