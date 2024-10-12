The previous leader of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has tragically passed away.

Alex Salmond, a notable figure in Scottish politics, passed away at the age of 69. The Scottish National Party (SNP) shared the news through a tweet, accompanied by a black and white image of the late politician. Known as a prominent figure in the Scottish independence movement, Salmond served as the SNP leader and First Minister of Scotland.

During his tenure as First Minister in Edinburgh (2007-2014), Scotland, a part of the UK, held a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom. The results showed a 55% to 45% majority in favor of staying in the Union with the UK. Salmond subsequently stepped down from his positions as First Minister and SNP leader.

Subsequently, Salmond left the SNP amid allegations of inappropriate behavior towards former female colleagues. His departure led to a rift with his successor and political protégé Nicola Sturgeon. The allegations against him were not substantiated in court. Later, he established a new independence party, Alba, although it saw limited electoral success.

Alex was relentless

Salmond was often praised for his charisma but also faced criticism for his controversial actions. An instance was his hosting a show on the Russian state-funded network RT (formerly Russia Today) after leaving the Scottish government.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer referred to Salmond as a "significant figure" in both Scottish and British politics. Rishi Sunak, a former Conservative Party leader, also paid tribute to Salmond as a "great" politician, expressing regret over their disagreements on constitutional matters. "May he find peace," Sunak added.

Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney expressed his deep sorrow and shock at Salmond's demise. In remembering Salmond, Swinney said, "He worked relentlessly and fearlessly for the country he loved and its independence."

The Scottish National Party (SNP) released a statement from The Commission expressing their condolences upon Alex Salmond's passing. After his departure from the SNP, The Commission supported Salmond's new political venture, Alba.

