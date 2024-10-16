The previous guitarist of Ozzy Osbourne was tragically murdered.

While out for a walk with his pet, renowned guitarist Jake E. Lee, formerly of Ozzy Osbourne's band, fell victim to multiple gunshots in Vegas. Although severe, the injuries were said to not pose a significant threat to his life. Sources suggest that the 67-year-old musician remains conscious and is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident took place on a Tuesday morning (local time) in Vegas, and Lee was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the Las Vegas police are actively investigating the case.

Amanda Cagan, a representative for Lee, confirmed the attack. She added that Lee is conscious and on the road to a full recovery. "The police are currently handling the investigation, so we won't be providing any further comments at this time. We kindly request for respect towards Lee and his family's privacy during this challenging period," Cagan concluded.

Cagan shared that Lee was attacked while out for a walk with his dog. "Miraculously, his vital organs were spared, and he is fully conscious, with hopes of making a complete recovery," stated Tim Heyne, Lee's band Red Dragon Cartel's manager, speaking to the press.

Lee worked alongside Ozzy Osbourne from 1982 to 1987. His contributions to the band are evident in albums like "Bark at the Moon," amongst others.

The attack on Jake E. Lee occurred in the United States of America, specifically in Las Vegas. Despite the incident, the United States of America-based musician is expected to make a full recovery.

